“Everything’s gonna figure out”: The first track on Haim’s new album includes an as yet uncleared George Michael sample and was inspired by Beyoncé
The band have just dropped their new single, Relationships
Haim have released a new single, Relationships - their first new material since 2023 - with the promise of an as-yet-untitled new album to follow.
A breezy slice of summery R&B pop, Relationships quickly settles into a groove before breaking into a completely different one for its second half, essentially giving you two songs for the price of one. How’s that for value?
More intriguing still is the revelation - made in an interview with i-D - that the opening track from Haim’s next long player, a song called Gone, features a sample of the gospel chant from George Michael’s Freedom ‘90.
The only slight snag is that, as things stand, the sample hasn’t yet been cleared, but if Haim were confident enough to play the song to a journalist, we’re guessing that they must be pretty sure that all the relevant paperwork will be signed, sealed and delivered in due course. “Everything’s gonna figure out,” says Alana Haim, either manifesting the outcome or armed with the knowledge that it’s a done deal.
There’s another interesting piece of backstory to Gone, too: “I was listening to the Beyoncé album, and I was really inspired by all the different samples,” says Danielle Haim. So that’s another influence to listen out for.
The new Haim album will be the follow-up to 2020’s critically acclaimed Women In Music Part III, which earned the band a Grammy nomination. They also featured on Taylor Swift’s No Body, No Crime, a song that was included on her 2020 album, Folklore, and contributed Home to the Barbie soundtrack in 2023.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Live Forever: The writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders is masterminding a movie of the Oasis reunion tour
“I fell in love with an independent creative genius. I started waking up”: The trailer for One To One: John & Yoko documentary has been released