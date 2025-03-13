“Everything’s gonna figure out”: The first track on Haim’s new album includes an as yet uncleared George Michael sample and was inspired by Beyoncé

News
By published

The band have just dropped their new single, Relationships

Haim
(Image credit: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Haim have released a new single, Relationships - their first new material since 2023 - with the promise of an as-yet-untitled new album to follow.

A breezy slice of summery R&B pop, Relationships quickly settles into a groove before breaking into a completely different one for its second half, essentially giving you two songs for the price of one. How’s that for value?

HAIM - Relationships (Official Video) - YouTube HAIM - Relationships (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

More intriguing still is the revelation - made in an interview with i-D - that the opening track from Haim’s next long player, a song called Gone, features a sample of the gospel chant from George Michael’s Freedom ‘90.

The only slight snag is that, as things stand, the sample hasn’t yet been cleared, but if Haim were confident enough to play the song to a journalist, we’re guessing that they must be pretty sure that all the relevant paperwork will be signed, sealed and delivered in due course. “Everything’s gonna figure out,” says Alana Haim, either manifesting the outcome or armed with the knowledge that it’s a done deal.

There’s another interesting piece of backstory to Gone, too: “I was listening to the Beyoncé album, and I was really inspired by all the different samples,” says Danielle Haim. So that’s another influence to listen out for.

The new Haim album will be the follow-up to 2020’s critically acclaimed Women In Music Part III, which earned the band a Grammy nomination. They also featured on Taylor Swift’s No Body, No Crime, a song that was included on her 2020 album, Folklore, and contributed Home to the Barbie soundtrack in 2023.

Categories
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Steven Knight Liam and Noel Gallagher

Live Forever: The writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders is masterminding a movie of the Oasis reunion tour
John Lennon and Yoko Ono

“I fell in love with an independent creative genius. I started waking up”: The trailer for One To One: John & Yoko documentary has been released
dawesome

"Want a sound that makes your speakers question their life choices?": Dawesome's Hate is the nasty and twisted counterpart to its Love multi-effects plugin
See more latest
Most Popular
dawesome
"Want a sound that makes your speakers question their life choices?": Dawesome's Hate is the nasty and twisted counterpart to its Love multi-effects plugin
Steven Knight Liam and Noel Gallagher
Live Forever: The writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders is masterminding a movie of the Oasis reunion tour
IK Multimedia Tonex Editor
“Customise your live rig with real-time precision”: IK Multimedia has just made its digital amp modelling ecosystem easier to manage with the Tonex Editor
John Lennon and Yoko Ono
“I fell in love with an independent creative genius. I started waking up”: The trailer for One To One: John & Yoko documentary has been released
Gibson RD Custom: the cult-classic electric guitar returns in an Ebony finish, with the full Custom aesthetic of block inlays on an ebony fingerboard, multi-ply binding, and gold hardware and pickup coverings.
“One of my favourite forgotten Gibson designs of all time”: The cult-classic RD Custom is officially back (in black)
Fender Player II Limited Edition 3-Color Sunburst Sparkle series: the Precision Bass, Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass get a limited edition makeover for 2025.
“A stage-ready guitar with contemporary updates to power your performance ”: Fender unveils limited edition Player II Series refresh, with the Strat, Tele, Precision and Jazz Basses refinished in dazzling Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst
The Bangles
“I knew that to do something so blatantly pop… there was a resistance”: Guitarist in huge ‘80s power-pop band says she had reservations about their biggest hit, which was released shortly before they broke up
Phil X
“I never would have approached anything associated with suicide for a song, but after I heard about Chris Cornell’s passing I wrote that lyric”: Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X digs deep on his new album
Nick Cave, Flea and a bear
“What is this garbage?”: 25 years on, Nick Cave has made his peace with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and reveals what happened when Flea came face to face with a bear…
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen pictured in the studio together. Lukather wears a white sleeveless T-shirt. Van Halen wears a grey longsleeve. Studio equipment can be seen in the background.
“There is no one who can do this process with me as well as he can”: Alex Van Halen says he is working with Steve Lukather to complete a new Van Halen album