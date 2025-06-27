Glastonbury 2025 secret act rumours: odds shorten on Lewis Capaldi and Robbie Williams enters the fray

Lewis Capaldi and Robbie Williams, the last times they were sighted at Glastonbury, in 2023 and 1995 respectively

It looks like fans have cracked the code that unlocks the identity of at least one of Glastonbury’s secret acts – Lewis Capaldi.

How so? Well, billboards have been spotted in both Capaldi’s home city of Glasgow and Castle Cary (the nearest train station to Glastonbury), which sport lyrics to a song: ‘I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up.’

Underneath those words is a phone number. Text the number and you receive a snippet of the song, which is apparently called Survive from a sender simply called ‘TBA’. Ah-ha!

.@secretglasto Me and my mates are sat racking our brains about this Castle Cary billboard. Pls say you know something. Is it Capaldi ??? pic.twitter.com/JaDSv1rSslJune 24, 2025

Then there’s another lyric: ‘I’m gonna get up and live until the day that I die’ that appears in one of the replies too. When you click on that link it says: “Wanna know who’s playing the secret set on Friday?”

Ta-dah!

If this is correct, it would be Capaldi’s first live appearance since his set at Glastonbury in 2023, which he struggled to finish. After that, he took a break from touring, citing a need to focus on his mental health.

If Capaldi’s secret set has been revealed in the manner of an exciting Easter Egg hunt, another of the (possible) mystery performers has been dropping hints in his own inimitable – and contrasting – style.

Robbie Williams (for it is he) posted an Instagram image of a blue plaque, seemingly taken from the Glastonbury backstage area that reads: ‘Robbie Williams entered this area without accreditation, authorisation, or alignment with prevailing taste. His presence was uninvited, unofficial and ultimately inevitable.’

He then captioned it: “30 years later…”

That Glastonbury when he turned up, openly partied with Oasis and found himself booted out of Take That two weeks later is obviously still a big deal for Robbie. Last month he wrote a long screed on Instagram, telling the world – at length - how groundbreaking it all was. To cap it all his new album is entitled ‘Britpop’ and features a painting of a photo of him taken that sunny weekend back in June 1995.

Then there are the artists that rumours started swirling around earlier this week, like Chappell Roan, who many believe is the mysterious ‘Patchwork’ act billed on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday after she posted an old pic of her holding a patchwork quilt. And Haim, who had previously dropped hints about wanting to play this year and who are in the country this weekend anyway.

But of course it could be someone that no one has thought of yet. Or it could be Coldplay, again.

