Glastonbury 2025 line-up times: Who's on when and where. And who the hell are Patchwork?…

It's June and that means it's Glastonbury ,and the UK's premium fesitval experience just went large ahead of its kickoff on the 27th, with the official rundown of who's on when and where.

In case you've not been keeping up to speed, 2025 is the year that Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and The 1975 earn their stripes (and a place in the history books) as Pyramid Stage headliners, appearing on the festival's biggest stage, filling the post-darkness Friday, Saturday and Sunday premium slots.

Other big notables sure to draw the crowds (and cause their fair share of can't-be-in-two-places-at-once-upset) include Charli XCX on the Other Stage on Saturday night, preventing her fans from checking out Doechii out on the West Holts (while wisely going head-to-head with the lower-impact Neil Young on the Pyramid) and The Prodigy who'll be wrapping up the Other Stage line-up on Sunday preventing Olivia Rodrigo fans from getting their fires started…

And – contentiously – the line-up currently still contains an appearance by Kneecap, on West Holts, Saturday at 4pm.

The group’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been charged with a terrorism offence thanks to the group's outspoken political comments and the band have already been axed from Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival.

Óg Ó hAnnaidh is due in court on 18 June.

All this and more?

Worth noting that there's still a free slot at 16:55 on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday, so if you're gazing at the list and not seeing a favourite, there's still a chance for a big name to step into one of the top-rated slots.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also an empty prime slot following Gary Numan on the Park Stage on Saturday night (here's hoping for a Sharpe & Numan extended set…) and there's a Friday morning early-risers slot on the Woodsies Stage still going spare.

We'll keep you posted on the late arrivals.

But – most glaringly – just who (the heck) are Patchwork, clogging up the highly sought-after early-evening transition slot on the big Saturday night? Are we seeing a smart-ass repeat of 2023 when the who-hell-they Churnups delighted fans by turning out to be The Foo Fighters instead?

Expect all to be tortuously teased on social media as the festival draws closer…

So here – day by day, in order (with the big 'end of the night' showstoppers first) – is the full list of who's on where and when.

Meet you by the burger stand.

Pyramid Stage - Friday 27 June

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kristy Sparow)

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

Pyramid Stage - Saturday 28 June

(Image credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk)

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

Pyramid Stage - Sunday 29 June

(Image credit: Getty Images/Astrida Valigorsky)

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Image source,Getty Images

Other Stage - Friday 27 June

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

Other Stage - Saturday 28 June

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

Other Stage - Sunday 29 June

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

Image source,Reuters

West Holts Stage - Friday 27 June

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage - Saturday 28 June

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage - Sunday 29 June

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies - Friday 27 June

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies - Saturday 28 June

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies - Sunday 29 June

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage - Friday 27 June

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

The Park Stage - Saturday 28 June

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

The Park Stage - Sunday 29 June

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage - Friday 27 June

Ani Difranco: 21:30 - 22:45

The Searchers: 20:00 - 21:00

Dhani Harrison: 18:30 - 19:30

Billie Marten: 17:00 - 18:00

Skerryvore: 16:00 - 16:40

Hugh Cornwell: 15:00 - 15:40

Gabrielle Aplin: 14:00 - 14:40

Tift Merritt: 13:00 - 13:40

Nadia Reid: 12:10 - 12:40

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 - 12:00

Acoustic Stage - Saturday 28 June

Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00

Acoustic Stage - Sunday 29 June

Roy Harper: 21:30 - 22:30

The Bootleg Beatles: 20:00 - 21:00

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 18:30 - 19:30

London Community Gospel Choir: 17:00 - 18:00

PP Arnold: 16:00 - 16:40

The Riptide Movement: 15:00 - 15:40

Michele Stodart: 14:00 - 14:40

The Henry Girls: 13:00 - 13:40

Toby Lee: 12:10 - 12:40

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage - Friday 27 June

The Fratellis: 23:05 - 00:20

Terrorvision: 21:35 - 22:35

The Magic Numbers: 20:05 - 21:05

Orla Gartland: 18:35 - 19:35

Ash: 17:05 - 18:05

Paris Paloma: 15:35 - 16:35

Rumba De Bodas: 14:10 - 15:05

Beans On Toast: 12:50 - 13:40

Avalon Stage - Saturday 28 June

Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20

Avalon Stage - Saturday 29 June

Alabama 3: 22:50 - 23: 50

Bear's Den: 21:20 - 22:20

Sam Ryder: 19:50 - 20:50

The Big Moon: 18:20 - 19:20

My Baby: 16:50 - 17:50

The Horne Section: 15:20 - 16:20

Brooke Combe: 13:55 - 14:50

Talisk: 12:30 - 13:25

Dea Matrona: 11:25 - 12:05

Image source,Getty Images

Arcadia - Friday 27 June

Job Jobse B2B Palms Trax: 02:00 - 03:00

Romy: 01:00 - 02:00

Sonny Fodera: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Max Cooper: 22:50 - 23:50

Optimo (Espacio): 21:55 - 22:50

Logic 1000: 21:00 - 21:55

Arcadia - Saturday 28 June

Groove Armada B2N Jungle (DJ Set): 02:00 - 03:00

Annie Mac B2B Jamz Supernova: 01:00 - 02:00

Four Tet: 00:00 - 01:00

Dragonfly Show: 23:50 - 00:00

Michael Bibi B2B Solomun: 22:50 - 23:50

Hannah Wants: 21:55 - 22:50

Danny Howard: 21:00 - 21:55

Becky Hill: 20:00 - 21:00

Arcadia - Sunday 29 June

Basslayerz B2b Born On Road: 01:30 - 02:30

Shy Fx B2b Eats Everything: 00:10 - 01:30

Bru-C: 23:40 - 00:10

Dragonfly Show: 23:30 - 23:40

Girls Dont Sync: 22:30 - 23:30

Dr Banana B2B Gallegos: 21:30 - 22:30

Eva Lazarus: 21:00 - 21:30

Jeremiah Asiamah: 20:00 - 21:00

Image source,Getty Images

Levels - Thursday 26 June

Adiel: 01:00 - 03:00

Marie Davidson: 23:30 - 01:00

Pinkpantheress [Nocturnal Set]: 23:00 - 23:30

Confidence Man (DJ) B2B Job Jobse: 21:00 - 23:00

Palms Trax: 19:30 - 21:00

Peach B2B Club Fitness: 18:00 - 19:30

Levels - Friday 27 June

Calibre: 01:45 - 03:00

Goldie B2B Special Request: 00:15 - 01:45

LTJ Bukem: 23:00 - 00:15

Lens W/ Dread MC: 21:45 - 23:00

Notion: 20:30 - 21:45

Conducta: 19:15 - 20:30

Oppidan B2B Sicaria: 17:45 - 19:15

Arthi: 16:35 - 17:45

Katy B (Live): 16:15 - 16:35

DJ EZ: 15:00 - 16:15

G33: 13:30 - 15:00

Bad B!tch Dubz: 12:00 - 13:30

Levels - Saturday 28 June

Jyoty: 01:15 - 03:00

Skream & Benga W/ Sgt Pokes: 00:00 - 01:15

Modeselektor (DJ): 22:30 - 00:00

Erol Alkan B2B Ewan Mcvicar: 21:00 - 22:30

Haai B2B Romy: 19:30 - 21:00

Chaos In The CBD: 18:00 - 19:30

Berlioz: 16:30 - 18:00

Jungle (DJ): 15:00 - 16:30

DJ Paulette: 13:30 - 15:00

Ella Knight: 12:00 - 13:30

Levels - Sunday 29 June

Groove Armada: 01:00 - 02:30

Seth Troxler: 23:30 - 01:00

Josh Baker: 22:00 - 23:30

Pawsa: 20:30 - 22:00

Chloe Caillet: 19:00 - 20:30

Adriatique B2B Carlita: 17:30 - 19:00

Kilimanjaro B2B Tsha: 16:00 - 17:30

Jazzy: 14:45 - 16:00

Rio Tashan: 13:15 - 14:45

Dani Whylie: 12:00 - 13:15

Leftfield Stage - Friday 27 June

Billy Bragg: 21:00 - 22:00

Antony Szmierek: 19:50 - 20:30

Jasmine.4.T: 18:40 - 19:20

Gurriers: 17:35 - 18:10

The Meffs: 16:30 - 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Jasmine.4.T, Holly Carter: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Feminism In The Age Of The Manosphere: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: What Next For The Left: Politics, Organising And Power: 12:00 – 13:00

Leftfield Stage - Saturday 28 June

Kate Nash: 21:00 – 22:00

Lambrini Girls: 19:50 – 20:30

The Guest List: 18:40 – 19:20

Chloe Slater: 17:35 – 18:10

Girlband!: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Rianne Downey, Andy White: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Saving The Planet But Not Leaving The Workers Behind: 13:30 – 14:30

Panel: Confronting The Rise Of The Far Right: 12:00 – 13:00

Leftfield Stage - Sunday 29 June

Grandson: 21:00 – 22:00

Reverend And The Makers: 19:50 – 20:30

Red Rum Club: 18:40 – 19:20

Du Blonde: 17:35 – 18:10

The Halfway Kid: 16:30 – 17:05

Radical Round Up: With Billy Bragg, Grandson, Jamie Webster: 15:00 – 16:00

Panel: Disability Cuts: The Fight Back: 13:30 – 14:30