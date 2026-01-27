“More than ever, fans are also showing that they want to be out, in person with mates, being in the moment and not on a screen”: UK's Independent Venue Week 2026 kicks off with over 700 gigs over the coming week

Independent Venue Week kicked off last night, and so begins the annual celebration of small music and arts venues and the people that own and run them.

IVW 2026 is, apparently, the second biggest to date; a healthy sign at a time when – as we know – small venues are feeling the pinch as never before. In total, 236 venues across the UK are taking part, with over 700 gigs and events lined up over the week - a 10% increase from 2025.

In a statement, founder and CEO of Independent Venue Week, Sybil Bell, said: “It’s brilliant to see our second highest ever number of venues taking part in IVW. I think that’s a very clear sign that venues want the opportunity to enjoy a positive and celebratory week that shines a light on the brilliant work they do year-round.”

“With over 700 shows on sale all around the country, IVW allows artists and the public alike to come together and recognise what these spaces mean to them – supporting local creative businesses whilst kicking off 2026 with some epic live music.

"More than ever, fans are also showing that they want to be out, in person with mates, being in the moment and not on a screen. I’m really excited by the sheer range and diversity of shows on offer, and this year looks set to deliver some magical moments, creating lasting memories for the future.”

Nova Twins - Soprano (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

While at the top end, live concerts are increasingly concentrated in the major conurbations, what’s impressive about IVW is its sheer geographical spread. Participating venues are as far north as John O’Groats and as far south as Falmouth.

You can see IVW shows in towns far off the established gig circuit in places like Dumfries, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Basingstoke, Truro, Pembroke, Port Talbot, Hartlepool and Cleethorpes, to name just eight.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

IVW has also appointed three Artist Ambassadors who are playing a series of exclusive performances. The Mercury-nominated rock duo Nova Twins will be playing The Amersham Arms in New Cross tonight (January 27), folk punk five-piece Brògeal play MacArts in Galashiels on Friday (January 30), and singer-songwriter Eve Goodman plays a couple of tiny shows in Swansea (January 30) and Pembroke (January 31).

Some of the other participating artists include – deep breath – The Bug Club, Sorry, Craig Finn, Buzzcocks, She Drew The Gun, Mad Professor, Dave Rowntree, Jah Wobble and the Invaders Of The Heart, The Orielles, Dodgy and Eliza Carthy. There are many many more, of course.

For full details go to the Independent Venue Week website at independentvenueweek.com.