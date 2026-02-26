With up to 35% off PA equipment in Sweetwater's Live Sound Month sale, there's never been a better time to upgrade your band's onstage presence - including over $800 off a Midas mixer

Is your band finally ready to take to the stage and get your music out there? Well, you're going to need to invest in some quality live sound equipment. Okay, we know that PA gear isn't as sexy as a new electric guitar , bass, or drum kit , but it is a big part of your live sound - arguably the most important. Luckily, you'll be able to hit the road running, as Sweetwater is currently offering up to 35% off a range of live sound equipment as well as Bonus Bucks to spend in-store.

It may seem strange, but all of us at MusicRadar get excited when we see a sale focusing purely on live sound gear - not because we are crazy into large black boxes, but because it means local bands can instantly improve their sound without draining the band bank account.

Sweetwater Live Sound Month Sale: Up to 35% off

Now might be the time to upgrade your band's live sound equipment, with Sweetwater offering up to 35% off a massive range of giggable gear. From speakers to microphones, DI boxes to stands, there is plenty on offer. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

One of the best deals we've spotted in this mega sale is $804 off the ever-popular Midas M32R Live digital mixer. As well as 16-channel faders and one master fader, you also get a pre-installed Klark Teknik DN32-LIVE expansion module, which gives you 32 channels of recording and playback. If you've had your eye on the Midas M32 but really need a more portable solution, this could be the mixer for you!

Next up is $125 off the Mackie Thump215XT. This modern PA speaker is incredibly versatile. It can be used as a stand-alone system for the budding singer-songwriter; a pair could easily be used as the front-of-house speakers for a full band; and, when turned on their side, they could even be used as monitors.

We've also spotted a cracking offer on the Samson mics, which gets you two outstanding mics for only $299. We're big fans of Samson microphones at MusicRadar. For us, they offer pretty great value for money, and sound great too.

Obviously, that's not all that's on offer, so it's worth taking the time to browse through the entire Live Sound Month sale to see if your band could use any of the items on offer. You have until 31 March to grab a bargain.

