“A happy bending of the rules of nature”: Elektron’s latest Syntakt update adds sample synthesis and new sequencing tools to the hybrid drum synth

Syntakt OS Upgrade - YouTube Watch On

Given that it’s been on the market since 2022, you’d be forgiven for assuming that we’d seen all that Syntakt has to offer. But Elektron – a company with a history of releasing lifespan-extending firmware updates for its hardware – isn’t done with it yet, further expanding the scope of the hybrid drum machine with a new sample engine and a raft of sequencing features.

These additions land as part of Syntakt’s free v1.40 update, the highlight of which is the new SP Twinshot machine. Those so-called ‘machines’ are the interchangeable sound generators that Syntakt uses for its semi-modular approach to drum synthesis. Existing machines offer a range of sound creation approaches, including FM and analogue synthesis, as well as SidStation-inspired retro digital synthesis.

Now Twinshot adds samples into the mix. The new machine can trigger two one-shots simultaneously, loaded independently into slots 1 and 2 from a global pool of 64 samples. Each sample can be triggered in forward or reverse direction. Twinshot offers decay and filter controls for slot 1, plus the ability to hold and loop the sample loaded into slot 2. The machine also has a digital overdrive parameter applied to both sample slots simultaneously.

The most obvious application of these two sample slots is creating layered drum sounds, using slot 1 for a punchy transient element while slot 2 provides body. This approach is particularly effective for creating snares, hi-hats or kicks with more complexity than those generated by synthesis alone. Users can upload their own sounds for use by the Twinshot machine using Elektron’s Transfer application, allow users to further customise the synth’s sound palette.

(Image credit: Future)

Although the primary focus is percussion, as with many of Syntakt’s other machines, it’s not hard to imagine how Twinshot could be pushed into creating more melodic or textural-focused sounds as well.

Announcing the update, Elektron writes: “Syntakt’s newest machine is an unexpected one. Bringing sample playing to a device already covering so many Elektron bases really does solidify it as a heck of an all rounder. And it’s very much a happy bending of the rules of nature in order for it to be possible, given that Syntakt’s architecture wasn’t designed to accommodate samples. But Twinshot is here, nonetheless, in all its quirky goodness.”

Beyond that new machine, v1.40 also adds a new filter pan functionality to the FX track’s multimode filter, allowing for the filter cutoff to be modulated across the stereo field. Syntakt also gains a new Track Relations feature, which lets users link and layer tracks so that they function in unison, as well as apply mute or choke groups.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s a new Personalize menu too, which contains existing parameters for things like LED brightness along with a range of new options controlling recording and automation behaviour. Elektron has also added the option to route keytracking to up-to four destinations, as well as a trio of new trigger conditions, LST, Not LST and Not A:B.

There are numerous other quality of life improvements and bug fixes, details of which can be found within the release notes .

All things considered, it’s yet another impressive update for Syntakt, which we’ve loved since its initial release, and has already been significantly enhanced with 2024’s 1.30 firmware , which added four new machines and a Euclidean sequencer.

Unlike some other similarly aged hardware instruments, Syntakt’s price hasn’t dropped since launch – in fact, it seems to be retailing for slightly more than the original £849/$999 launch price. But considering these various improvements, it remains one of the most powerful drum machines you’ll find for under £1000.

Head to the Elektron website for more information.