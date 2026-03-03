Lights Up: Harry Styles one-off cut price Manchester show is to be made into a Netflix Special

Harry Styles’ Manchester album launch show this coming Friday is to be filmed and turned into a Netflix Special to be screened from March 8.

A two-day turnaround then, which you have to say is impressive... Netflix has already put a teaser trailer for the special, entitled One Night In Manchester, up on Youtube.

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester | Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This, you may recall, is the gig that Styles announced four weeks ago with £20 tickets, which fans had to submit requests for. It came after the 32-year-old singer had been criticised over what many saw as overly expensive ticket prices on his upcoming Together Together tour.

The Manchester date will be Styles’ second appearance at the Co-Op Arena in a week. He was there at the Brits on Saturday, when his performance of his current single Aperture was one of the undoubted highlights of the night. That was also the first time the track – Styles’ third UK solo Number One single – had been performed live.

Harry Styles - Aperture (Live at The BRIT Awards 2026) - YouTube Watch On

The album, with its grammatically precise title Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, is out this coming Friday and will no doubt be topping charts around the world the following week.

We still don’t know much about its contents – no reviews have emerged as yet – but we do know that its executive producer is Kid Harpoon who worked with Styles on his previous album Harry’s House and who produced the biggest global songs of both 2022 and 2023 – Styles’ own As It Was and Flowers by Miley Cyrus.