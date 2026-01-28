"Calling a tour Together, Together when it's unaffordable for 99 percent of people is crazy”: Fans call out Harry Styles for ‘insane’ ticket prices, but how do they compare to other A-List outings?

Harry Styles has become the latest A-list star to come under fire for the high ticket prices.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter announced his upcoming Together Together tour last week, which includes no less than ten nights at Wembley Stadium and an eye-popping 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on general sale today (January 28).

Prices for the Wembley shows range from £44 to £466 for seated tickets, and £144 to £279 for standing. VIP packages range between £468 and £725. For the Madison Square Garden gigs, the most expensive VIP package was listed at $1200 (£1667).

Many fans were not impressed. “I fear there must be some miscommunication here. $1,000 per ticket?” one fan in the US wrote on social media. “Taking a breath costs $20 in the economy.”

“Harry’s ticket prices are so disappointing,” another fan wrote on Twitter/X. “They’re only asking those insane prices because they know people will pay no matter what, not because they actually need the money. Harry could’ve gone against the increase, but didn’t. This is also on him.”

"Calling a tour 'Together, Together' when it's unaffordable for 99 percent of people is crazy work," one fan posted on Threads, whilst another said: "The optimism and joy of a Harry Styles comeback just to be slapped in the face with insane tour ticket prices is genuinely a bit of a shock to the system, not to be dramatic."

So how do the Styles’ shows compare with his contemporaries? Well, tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour started around the £58 mark and if you wanted to get in to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour you’d be looking at £71 minimum.

Standing tickets for Coldplay at Wembley last year were £112 before your Ticketmaster fees. Interestingly, all were cheaper than Billie Eilish’s 2025 arena tour – standing tickets for that cost £145 each.

We all know that stadium shows are a massive undertaking, with a myriad of costs including venue hire, catering, power, security, transport, scaffolding, insurance, roadies, sound, tour management, set building and that’s before you consider the considerable amount that is taken for booking and processing of tickets by Live Nation.

Costs have only increased in recent years due to energy costs and inflation. Is it too much? Possibly. But Styles will surely not be the last top-tier artist to face criticism of this kind.

On a side note, Styles is donating £1 from every ticket sold for his UK shows to small venues, which means the LIVE Trust will soon be better off to the tune of around £750,000.

The ex-One Direction singer will release his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally (note the punctuation and the use of 'disco' as a verb) on March 6. The lead single Aperture is out now.