“The advice I give to all aspiring songwriters and performers is ‘Don’t repeat yourself. Develop and grow. Raise the bar”: Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka has died, aged 86

It’s been announced that Neil Sedaka, the doyen of Brill Building pop and writer of countless hit songs, has died, aged 86.

His family confirmed the news on Instagram over the weekend, writing: “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka. A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Sedaka first emerged as both a writer and performer in the late 1950s. His first big hit, 1959’s Oh Carol, was inspired by his ex-girlfriend Carol King (she’d record an answer record Oh Neil later that year). This was followed by Calendar Girl, Little Devil, Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen and Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, his first US Number One. He also began writing for Connie Francis, supplying her with a UK Number One with Stupid Cupid.

Sedaka trained as a classical pianist before turning to pop (Image credit: Getty Images/Bettmann)

His performing career ran into trouble with the rise of the Beatles, and for the rest of the 1960s, Sedaka concentrated on songwriting, writing for the Fifth Dimension, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley and the Monkees, whose last surviving member, Micky Dolenz has paid tribute, writing on Twitter/ X: “I was saddened to hear of Neil Sedaka’s passing.

"A rare talent, he gave us many hits and co-wrote “When Love Comes Knocking at Your Door” with Carole Bayer Sager, beloved by Monkees fans too. My thoughts are with his family and all who cherished his music.”

Sedaka enjoyed an unexpected comeback in the 1970s, one that came via the UK. He enlisted 10cc as his backing group and recorded the albums Solitaire and The Tra-La Days Are Over at their Strawberry Studios in Stockport.

These were repackaged into a compilation, Sedaka’s Back, which relaunched his US career. Big hits followed – Laughter In The Rain was a US Number One, as was Love Will Keep Us Together for Captain and Tennille.

During this period, he also played a role in the rise of Abba. When Benny and Bjorn were struggling with the English lyrics for Ring Ring, the title track of their 1973 debut album, they sent for Sedaka, who dashed off a new set of lyrics he’d written with his then writing partner Phil Cody.

Sedaka continued to write and perform into his 80s and only retired from songwriting in 2022.

A generous performer, in a 2020 interview he was asked what advice he’d give to young songwriters. His advice was simple: “The advice I give to all aspiring songwriters and performers is ‘Don’t repeat yourself. Develop and grow. Raise the bar. And reinvent your creativity.’”