"Everyone knew it would be carnage from the moment it was announced": PinkPantheress drops out of Glastonbury set with last-minute replacement

Glastonbury kicks off tomorrow (June 25) and as with any major festival, there will be a few last-minute alterations. Indeed, the first one has been announced this morning.

Pink Pantheress was due to play the Levels stage in Silver Hayes on Thursday night at 11pm. That has now been cancelled. Instead Roza Terenzi will now be playing from 10:30pm until midnight, between a Confidence Man DJ set and Marie Davidson.

But fans of the Bath-born artist need not despair – she’s still booked to play the Woodsies stage on the Friday at 7:30pm.

PinkPantheress - Mosquito (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The last-minute change may well be caution of behalf of the organisers. In a year when the festival has been described as “a disaster waiting to happen” by one whistleblower who held a senior position at the event, they may well be trying to head off any potentially dangerous overcrowding situations.

That’s the conclusion that observers on social media were drawing anyway: “Was going to be dangerously rammed,” a fan wrote on Reddit. Another said: “Could have seen that coming, why even book it then.”

One fan commented: “Probably for the best, having anything remotely popular on the stage (especially on Thursday) is always a recipe for disaster.”

And someone else added: “Everyone knew it would be carnage from the moment it was announced.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Glastonbury are maintaining that this is very much not the case, saying: “This change was absolutely not as a result of overcrowding fears, the artist was simply no longer able to make this performance. But she is still playing her Woodsies set.”

You can swing over here to see the entire line-up on the Woodsies stage – other names on the schedule include Four Tet, Scissor Sisters, Jorja Smith, Black Country New Toad, St Vincent and AJ Tracey.