“I really hope the patchwork is a hint about Glastonbury”: Fans might have worked out the identity of at least one Glastonbury secret act

Fans claim they have worked out who the mysterious ‘Patchwork’ act that is due to play Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday – Chappell Roan.

Hopes have been raised by Roan herself, who has posted a picture of herself as a pre-teen smiling and holding aloft a multi-coloured piece of patchwork. She also posted another image of her younger self with the caption ‘insane vibe’.

All very enigmatic, eh?

A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) A photo posted by on

We also know that the Pink Pony Club singer has a love of patchwork and indeed wore a pink patchwork ensemble to this year’s Met Gala. Needless to say, some fans have added up all this evidence (which isn’t much) and come to the conclusion that she is indeed playing that secret Saturday slot at Glastonbury.

One took to the comment section to ask: “Are you patchwork at @glastofest this year?”, with another adding: “I really hope the Patchwork is a hint about this weekend, and not just a coincidence?”

Roan does have a gap in her schedule this weekend and so conceivably could play Pilton, but against this, she is headlining the Reading and Leeds festivals in August and when this was first announced, those appearances were spun as an English headline exclusive.

Other names the speculation has swirled around include Haim, who will be in the country over the weekend (they play Margate Dreamland on Friday) and have a new album out to promote, as well as Lorde who earlier this month told Radio 2’s Jo Whiley that she was “pretty keen, honestly” and that she might “pull some strings and get there.”

However, Pulp seem to have put themselves out of the running – keyboard player Candida Doyle told BBC 6 Music that the band “wanted to” but the organisers “weren’t interested”.

Doubtless other names will be added to the mix before all is revealed on Saturday evening.