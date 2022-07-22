Taylor Swift joins HAIM on stage in London for surprise mash-up performance

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at HAIM’s London O2 show last night, joining the band on stage for a mashed-up performance of the LA trio’s 2021 single, Gasoline, and her own 2008 song, Love Story.

Swift was greeted with rapturous applause, telling the audience: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice - it’s very nice.”

She went on to say: “When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, ‘I’m going to have to see that’. And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that.

“So we had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night. Which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly - it’s extraordinary work. Would you be up for it - would you sing with us?”

The answer, unsurprisingly, was yes.

Swift’s last major tour, in support of her Reputation album, ended in 2018. A headline appearance at Glastonbury, scheduled for 2020, didn’t happen due to the festival’s COVID-enforced cancellation.

The star has collaborated with HAIM a couple of times before. Her appearance on the remix of Gasoline, which was released as a single, followed the Californian sisters’ guest spot on No Body, No Crime, which featured on Swift’s 2020 album Evermore.

HAIM also supported Swift during her 1989 tour in 2015.