“What I learned, I suppose, is just she's very good in the studio, and she knows what works”: Imogen Heap on Taylor Swift's "extremely efficient" songwriting and recording process

News
By published

“By the time she left, we had managed to write the song, produce the song, record the song, chat, meet, have tea, sit by the fire, eat lunch, eat dinner, do an entire record all by ourselves”

Taylor Swift and Imogen Heap
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you include her re-recording projects, Taylor Swift has released an incredible eight albums in the past five years. Not bad for someone who also spent much of that time breaking records on her mammoth Eras Tour.

It follows, then, that Swift’s creative process must be as rapid as her name suggests, and this has now been confirmed by Imogen Heap, who worked with the star on Clean, a song from her 1989 album (which, slightly confusingly, was released in 2014).

Discussing the experience with People, Heap says that her single session with Swift took place at her house, and has a ‘let’s see what happens’ kind of vibe.

“She turned up looking immaculate, and we didn't really know what we were going to do,” she begins. She had an idea on her phone, she played it to me, and I was like, ‘That's good. Should we go and record it?’”

It sounds as though Swift may have needed a little convincing, but quickly came on board. “She was like, ‘Well....’ I was like, ‘Yeah, down in the studio, let's just go there now,’" recalls Heap. “So we're like, ‘OK’. We went downstairs, we had our cup of tea by the fire, and she wrote the next verse. I started to make music around us. And then by the time she left, which was like just after dinner, we had managed to write the song, produce the song, record the song, chat, meet, have tea, sit by the fire, eat lunch, eat dinner, do an entire record all by ourselves.”

Clean - YouTube Clean - YouTube
Watch On

Heap goes on to say that, while there’s no magic ‘secret’ to Swift’s prolificacy, it helps that she knows what she wants to achieve.

“She is extremely efficient,” she confirms. “I've never done that from start to finish with anyone. And I felt very excited. I really appreciated her. There was one moment when I was trying out something a bit different for the middle section, and I was like, ‘What about these chords?’ Thinking that's just so different. And she was like, ‘You know what? I think we're going to lose them here, so let's just do this.’ I'm like, ‘OK, that's fine.’ What I learned, I suppose, [is] just she's very good in the studio, and she knows what works.”

Clean, of course, was one of the songs that was re-recorded for Taylor’s Version of the 1989 album, and Heap was previously confirmed that she was involved in that one, too. After sharing photos of her working on the new version in a 2023 Instagram post, Heap told fans: “Now you can have fun playing spot the difference.”

Taylor Swift - Clean (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video) - YouTube Taylor Swift - Clean (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“I’ve always enjoyed working in an area where I feel out of control. I’m definitely more creative in that situation”: Thomas Dolby tells us about pushing himself in the studio - and inspiring the next generation

“This upcoming tour will be the last time you get a chance to see me for quite sometime. I am going on a vacation”: Devin Townsend announces an indefinite break from touring – but it sounds like he's going to be keeping himself busy in the coming months

“If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla”: Neil Young debuts new song that takes aim at Elon Musk
See more latest
Most Popular
Neil Young
“If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla”: Neil Young debuts new song that takes aim at Elon Musk
Devin Townsend performs on a brightly lit stage. He wears a black suit, an orange T-shirt, and plays a white seven-string Framus.
“This upcoming tour will be the last time you get a chance to see me for quite sometime. I am going on a vacation”: Devin Townsend announces an indefinite break from touring – but it sounds like he's going to be keeping himself busy in the coming months
Mike Peters
"Live right up to the last breath and stay positive about the world, your family and the environment you live in": The Alarm’s Mike Peters has died aged 66
Gene Simmons
“You do have to pay premium numbers. That's just life": Gene Simmons explains why he’s charging fans $12,000 to be a roadie for a day
Musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at The Fox Theatre on February 12, 2013 in Oakland, California
Who could fill Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden shoes?: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally”
Moby
“I want you to just dive in, use the music, and see what happens”: Moby makes 500 instrumental tracks available for free as he relaunches Mobygratis sound library
Mark Knopfler and Sting at Live Aid
“I remember thinking: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could ask Sting to sing that line?’ Suddenly someone said: ‘Sting’s here on holiday! He’s on the beach!’” How Mark Knopfler got lucky with Money For Nothing
trevor horn spitfire audio jupiter
“Do something with it. Mangle it. You have to be ruthlessly objective": Trevor Horn on his sampling and drum machine production mindset
splice
Splice acquires Spitfire Audio in rumoured $50m deal
Cherry Audio Yellowjacket
Cherry Audio at Producer Week 2025: Meet the Yellowjacket synthesizer - An entirely new breed