“The closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far”: As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour comes to an end, here’s how you can get your hands on the celebratory book that every fan is going to want

Having dominated the cultural conversation for the best part of two years, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is about to pass into history. Just three shows remain, all of which are set to take place in Vancouver next weekend.

“Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far,” wrote Swift on Instagram. “See you soon Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”

The end of the tour is sure to be an emotional occasion not only for Swift, but also her legions of fans, who’ve attended the shows in person and, when that hasn’t been possible, followed them via live fan-filmed streams on social media.

In fact, we suspect that a lot of Swifties are about to experience some serious withdrawal symptoms, as they wonder just how long they’ll have to wait before they get their next fix.

Fear not, though, for Swift herself is offering fans the ideal tonic: an official 256-page Eras Tour Book that contains 500 images, including “never-before-seen performance photos from every era”. There are also rehearsal photos, and behind-the-scenes shots of instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches, plus a few personal reflections from Swift.

In short, The Eras Tour Book looks like the perfect way to remember what may or may not turn out to be the apotheosis of Taylor Swift’s career - how on Earth is she going to top this? - and is sure to be in high demand.

Right now, there’s only one way to get your hands on Taylor’s tome, and that’s at Target in the US, which has an exclusive on the book. It costs $40, and is available for delivery or pickup in store.

International fans needn’t despair, though: The Eras Tour Book will be available to order in other territories from 1pm GMT on 7 December.