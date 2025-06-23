“And let me tell you... she is the biggest brat I have ever known”: After a surprise duet with Jamiroquai, Dua Lipa brings out Charli XCX at the second of her Wembley Stadium shows

Even for someone who’s achieved as much as Dua Lipa, two sold-out homecoming shows at Wembley Stadium over the weekend must have felt pretty special.

These marked the start of the UK leg of Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour, which has already seen her cover AC/DC in Australia and duet with Crowded House’s Neil Finn in New Zealand.

Who would she Dua-et with at Wembley, though? Friday’s show brought a bit of a curveball in the be-hatted, heavily tassled shape of Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay, who joined Lipa to sing his 1996 hit, Virtual Insanity.

Dua Lipa w/ Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity - Live @ Wembley Stadium 6/20/25 in Hd - YouTube Watch On

“I can only say this… It’s a rare thing to perform with someone who feels like a kindred spirit,” Kay would later write on Instagram. “What a lovely, kind, talented, special, hard working young lady.”

24 hours later, it was Charli XCX’s turn to take the neon green spotlight, as she gave what’s fast becoming the second brat summer another shot in the arm by duetting with Lipa on 360, from 2024. “For this next song, I thought I’d bring a friend out,” said Dua by way of introduction. “And let me tell you... she is the biggest brat I have ever known.”

That was all the info the crowd needed to go wild, as you can see below.

Dua lipa x Charli xcx 360 Wembley Concert - YouTube Watch On

Lipa’s next stop will be at Anfield in Liverpool, where she will perform two dates on 24 and 25 June. Then it’s on to Dublin on 27 June.

Charli XCX, meanwhile, has a big show of her own to prepare for: she headlines The Other Stage on the Saturday night of next weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.