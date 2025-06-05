“I got to know her music pretty well, Houdini and the like. I just think she’s great and it was such a great thing to get up with her. The band were fantastic - they played it really well”: Neil Finn on how his unlikely duet with Dua Lipa came about

Neil Finn’s recent appearance on Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour may have seemed like an unlikely one, but it turns out that the Crowded House frontman was more familiar with the pop star’s material than you might have thought.

Finn joined Lipa on stage in Auckland earlier this year to perform Don’t Dream It’s Over, one of his band’s biggest hits, and it seems that each artist got their appreciation for the other thanks to a family member.

Speaking to ABC News Australia about how the duet came about, Finn suggests that it was Lipa’s father who reached out to him over email. “Her dad is her manager and he was a big fan, and she apparently is too,” he says.

And although Finn doesn’t fit the typical Dua Lipa fan mold, he reveals that a couple of relatives had put her on his radar.

“I happened to have familiarity with Dua Lipa and really liked her,” says Finn, “partly because Mania and Buddy, my two grandsons - Liam’s children - were dancing to that music last summer, so I got to know it pretty well, Houdini and the like. I just think she’s great and it was such a great thing to get up with her. She’s so gracious and the band were fantastic - they played [Don’t Dream It’s Over] really well.”

Dua Lipa & Neil Finn Live - Don't Dream it over (Radical Optimism Tour 2025 NZ) - YouTube Watch On

Finn knows better than most what it’s like to work with your family, of course - his brother, Tim, has spent time in Crowded House (prior to that, Neil and Tim were in Split Enz) and Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy are now in the band alongside their dad.

In fact, they’ll soon be heading out on tour: check out the Crowded House website for date and ticket information. “We feel bands have got a future,” says Finn.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors