“I will be honored to do the honors!”: Lucy Dacus is offering to marry fans on her upcoming tour

Hey... are you fan of singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus? Are you travelling with your loved one to the US in the near future? Are you thinking of popping the question to your significant other?

If the answers to all of those questions is yes then you might be interested in the news that the Boygenius musician has become an official wedding celebrant. Indeed, she is offering to officiate couples looking to tie the knot at shows during her current Forever Is A Feeling tour.

Dacus announced this initiative in an Instagram post, writing: “Do you want to get married at one of my shows? I asked last week if people would be interested if I figured out how to officiate weddings from the stage and many people said yes, so we made a Google form to sign up - it’ll be in my bio. I’m officiated in the US, only a few cities on this tour may not be possible, all the info is at the website, including how to get your marriage license by state. (Seems like it will be pretty easy, you’ll just need to bring your marriage license to the box office and we’ll return it by the end of the show.)

“I can think of all sorts of reasons people may be interested in securing the rights granted through marriage (you know what I mean?), so if you’ve had it in mind forever or are just recently making the decision, I will be honored to do the honors!”

A post shared by Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) A photo posted by on

The idea of getting married at a gig isn’t entirely new – the late Sly Stone got hitched to his then girlfriend Kathy Silva on stage during one of his own shows at Madison Square Garden in June 1974. Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t last and Silva and Stone were separated within 18 months. One hopes that the matches that Dacus officiates will be more successful.

Dacus’s tour kicks off in Philadelphia tonight and runs through to late September. If you are interested in her wedding officiating idea click on her website. Just think – if nothing else, it will be a reliable source of dinner party conversation for you and your friends for decades to come!