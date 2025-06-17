“Every time I sing it I feel so honored”: Beyoncé wraps up her London residency by thanking Paul McCartney for writing “one of the best songs ever made”

Beyoncé has said goodbye to her London residency with some warm words for the man who wrote one of the songs she performed during each of her six performances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We’re talking, of course, about Paul McCartney’s Blackbird, a reworked version of which appeared on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and is being sung by the star at each stop on the corresponding tour.

And while the much-hoped-for London appearance from the former Beatle sadly didn’t happen - that’s got to be on the cards at some point, surely? - Beyoncé did offer a sartorial nod to his family by wearing some of his daughter Stella’s clothes, and she’s now paid tribute to McCartney senior in an Instagram post.

“Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made,” she wrote. “Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter’s design.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) A photo posted by on

Beyoncé’s thank you follows the appreciative post that McCartney delivered in the wake of Cowboy Carter’s release, in 2024.

"I am so happy with Beyoncé’s version of my song Blackbird,” he said on Instagram. “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) A photo posted by on

Beyoncé’s new message, meanwhile, also included a shout out to the estimated 275,000 people who came to see her during the course of her six London shows.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family,” she said. “Holla at ‘ya when I come on tour again!”

The Cowboy Carter roadshow is now set to roll into Paris, where Beyoncé will play three shows at the Stade de France, beginning on 19 June. The star will then return to the US for dates in Houston, Washington, DC, Atlanta, and Las Vegas.