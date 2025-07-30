“I figured we’d see him later on – the next day or whatever. But no”: Zakk Wylde reflects on the last time he saw Ozzy Osbourne

Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist and close friend for decades, has spoken for the first time since the Sabbath frontman’s sudden passing last week.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Wylde, who first played with Ozzy on his 1988 album No Rest For The Wicked and stayed with him on and off right until the very end, at Villa Park earlier this month, revealed that, like so many people, that night was the last time he saw him.

“Everybody and their mother were in the backstage dressing room and I just wanted to give him a break,” he told the magazine. “I figured we’d see him later on – the next day or whatever. But no. The last text I got from Oz was saying, ‘Zakky, sorry, it was like a madhouse back there. I didn’t see you.’ He goes, ‘Thanks for everything.’ It was just us talking, saying, ‘I love you, buddy.’ That was it.”

OZZY OSBOURNE - "Miracle Man" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

“Oz was just the best,” the guitarist said, reflecting on their relationship. “I have my father, who was a World War II veteran; and then Ozzy, who was almost like an older brother. There was almost a 20-year age gap between us. With our relationship, there was the fun drinking – but if I ever needed advice, I could talk to him.”

“There were issues on how to drink and how not to drink; you know, the important factors in life!”

Asked why he thought Ozzy chose him as a guitarist, Wylde suggested that personal chemistry was the most important factor: “Forget the guitar playing; the way I made ham sandwiches was amazing… my ham sandwiches with Coleman’s are on par with Randy (Rhoads) and Jake’s (Lee’s) greatness on guitar!”

“But with anything, if it works, and it’s easy, that’s how it should be with bands. And relationships in general. Your wife, your friends, anyone – if they don’t bring you peace, why are you with these people? Who needs to be sticking their hand in a boiling pot of water?”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like most of his friends, whilst Wylde knew Ozzy was ill he had no idea he would leave us so soon. But he reflects: “I’m blessed and grateful, man. Anything other than that would be selfish.”

“And on top of it, to go out with what’s the biggest-grossing charity event of all? That’s unbelievable. He helped a whole lot of people instead of making a profit. My God, what an incredible master. What an incredible life.”