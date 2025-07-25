"The guys need a drummer for their album, which will be recorded in September with Rick Rubin producing": Zak Starkey reveals that he once turned down the chance to join Black Sabbath

There have been many, many tributes from the great and good to Ozzy Osbourne in the 48 hours since the metal icon’s death was announced on Tuesday. Now drummer Zak Starkey has offered his own, and it includes a somewhat eye-opening disclosure.

The (probably) ex Who and Oasis drummer has revealed that he was once approached by Sharon Osbourne to join Black Sabbath. This was at a time when Bill Ward was not part of the line-up and, needing a drummer to play Lollapalooza, they emailed Starkey, who yesterday screen-shotted the 2013 message.

It reads: “Zak, Black Sabbath is headlining Download on June 10 and then Lollapalooza in August. The guys need a drummer for their album, which will be recorded in September with Rick Rubin producing. We would probably need you for 2-3 weeks for the album. Also, they need a drummer to play at Lollapalooza which is on August 3 in Chicago.”

Osbourne then added, jokingly: “Also, Ozzy wants to have sex with you while he is singing ‘Iron Man’. Big Kiss, Sharon”.

Starkey would turn down the offer – he had prior commitments at the time with The Who and the role went instead to ex-Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave sticksman Brad Wilk, who played on the band’s final studio album, 13. But Starkey claims to have rued that decision, captioning the email: “Regrets I’ve had a few – this is one – (not the sex part!)”

“Ozzy will always be one of the greatest, natural, brilliant singers of all time,” he wrote. “I send much love and strength to his family at this sad sad time. If u aren’t familiar with the Never Say Die record – get into it – it’s so far out.”

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that a concert film of the Back To The Beginning gig will hit cinemas next year. It’s already in production and, according to makers Mercury Studios, will be “a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath.” More details will doubtless be revealed nearer the time.