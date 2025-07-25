MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $110 off one of the best Fender Strats on the market, $150 off a Roland piano, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Kicking things off this week is Guitar Center's Endless Electric sale, where you can save 25% on all electric items until August 6th. From Fender to Gretsch, Line 6 to Gibson, there really is something for everyone in this sale.

Sweetwater is the place to shop right now if you're looking to seriously upgrade your live sound system, as they are currently offering up to 50% off a variety of live sound gear, including microphones, PAs, and mixers.

Oh, and don't miss out on Musician's Friend either; they have just launched a Summer Sale, which sees up to 40% off big-name brands, featuring discounts on electric guitars, microphones, acoustic guitars, digital pianos, and more.

Editor's picks

Fender American Ultra II Strat HSS: was $2,359.99 now $2,249.99 at Musician's Friend With a nice $110 off, now is the time to bag yourself an American Ultra II. For me, the playability of the neck is unbelievably good, and the wide range of sounds available from the HSS pickup configuration makes it a real chameleon. If you're ready to take the plunge on a top-level guitar, then this is a great moment to take advantage.

Save $120 Gretsch Streamliner Limited Edition: was $599.99 now $479.99 at Guitar Center This limited edition Gretsch is a real beaut thanks to that Seafoam Green finish, and all the more tempting with a huge $120 reduction at Guitar Center. The lightweight semi-hollow body means you can swing it around with ease, while the flat radius fingerboard offers excellent playability. Add in a pair of Broad'Tron pickups and you've got a great guitar for blues licks and rock riffs.

Save 20% Roland FP-30X: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Sweetwater Sound Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now, you can save £150.

Casio AP-550: was $2,999 now $2,799 at Sweetwater Sound With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 26 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and intermediates, and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

