Is it our imagination, or has a second live Oasis track from the reunion tour just been released?

Oasis are releasing another live track that was recorded on their current sold-out tour reunion tour.

Cigarettes & Alcohol was recorded before 340,000 fans at Heaton Park in Manchester on 11 July. It’s the second such live Oasis track to get an official release, following Slide Away, which was recorded on the opening night of the tour in Cardiff three weeks ago.

It features Liam at his most Lydon-esque, snarling out the lyrics while hundreds of thousands of fans provide backing vocals. “See you later, it’s good sh*t man, good sh*t, innit?” he can be heard saying as the band finishes.

Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol (Live from Manchester 11 July '25) (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Tomorrow the Oasis charabanc reaches Wembley for the first of their seven dates at the stadium.

The band’s reunion has had a predictable knock-on effect on the charts. Don’t Look Back In Anger and Live Forever have re-entered the UK Top 20 and Acquiesce – which originally was only a B-side – has reached the chart for the first time.

In the album chart the Oasis effect is even more pronounced with the band’s hits collection Time Flies 1994 – 2009 returning to Number One and (What’s The Story?) Morning Glory and Definitely Maybe both re-entering the Top 5.

And that’s before two more Oasis archive releases hit the shops in the coming weeks. 22 August sees the release of the band’s ‘Complete Studio Album Collection’ box set and on October 3 there’s the Deluxe 30th Anniversary edition of Morning Glory.

