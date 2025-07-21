She made it to space and back without incident, but Katy Perry just narrowly avoided a crash landing while riding a flying mechanical butterfly

She may have survived a trip into space earlier this year, but Katy Perry nearly came a cropper on Planet Earth at one of her own gigs when she became the latest pop star to suffer a prop malfunction.

The singer was playing the San Francisco Chase Center over the weekend and was banging out one of her signature hits, Roar, aboard a giant mechanical butterfly, when the metallic beast shuddered and dropped down suddenly. Perry stopped singing but regained her composure and managed to finish the number in one piece.

Katy Perry’s tour prop malfunctions midair. pic.twitter.com/Fu8bPYhfWyJuly 19, 2025

Of course, it follows hot on the heels of Beyonce’s malfunctioning flying car, which tilted dangerously mid air during a performance in Houston earlier this month. The singer had to cut short the song 16 Carriages and be lowered down to safety before the show could continue.

As reported last week, for the last few dates of her Cowboy Carter tour, the singer swapped the broken down vehicle for a rather classy golden stallion.

Anyway, in the case of Perry, she appeared to make light of her malfunctioning tech incident. After the gig, she posted a blurry close-up photo of her stunned face to Instagram with the caption: “Good Night San Fran.”