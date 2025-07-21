“You may have noticed there’s more cameras than usual up here”: Billie Eilish teases "very, very special" 3D collab with Oscar-winning director James Cameron

Billie Eilish is halfway through her four-night run at Manchester’s Co-Op Arena, and it was during the first of those dates, on Saturday (19 July), that the nine time Grammy winner let slip that she’s working on a special project with award-winning film director James Cameron.

“So, you may have noticed there’s more cameras than usual up here,” she said to the audience between songs. “Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D."

The singer continued: “So, take that as you will, and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me, are part of a thing that I’m making with James.”

Billie Eilish announced that she's working on a 3D project with James Cameron during the Manchester stop on Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. Read more here: https://t.co/oC36omMvut pic.twitter.com/s9GGRJzWTOJuly 19, 2025

She gave no other details about the project, which you have to guess will be either a concert film or a documentary of some description, other than saying: “He [Cameron] is in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row."

The 23-year-old singer does already have a couple of film projects under her belt - the 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry and the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.

And most impressive of all, she’s also appeared in The Simpsons - the 2022 short film When Billie Met Lisa saw the singer jam with everyone’s favourite sax playing animated character.

Billie Eilish singing The Simpsons theme - YouTube Watch On