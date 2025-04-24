“Nope, it’s real”: Jack Black and Keanu Reeves both confirmed for upcoming Weezer movie

Rivers Cuomo announces it at their Coachella appearance

It’s been confirmed that there’s a Weezer movie in the pipeline – according to no less an authority as Rivers Cuomo himself.

The band’s frontman took the opportunity of their Coachella performance on April 12 to break the news: “We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA the last couple weeks, but when Coachella called us up, said, ‘Hey Weezer, could you guys make it out for a surprise appearance?,’ we’re like, ‘Heck yeah!’” he said. “It feels so good to be here with you guys and let out these emotions.”

Since then a few details about the project have been revealed. Hollywood journalist Jeff Sneider let slip that the movie would be a “documentary” and then, confusingly, added that Keanu Reeves would be playing a villain and suggested it would be a mix of Scott Pilgrim vs The World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The mind boggles.

WEEZER - Enter Sandman Coachella 2025 MOJAVE - YouTube WEEZER - Enter Sandman Coachella 2025 MOJAVE - YouTube
Now it’s been announced that Jack Black is on board, again by Cuomo himself. The singer shared an AI generated image of himself and a grinning Black on the band’s Discord server with the words: “Weezer – Co-starring Jack Black”. And to be emphasise that despite the AI, this wasn’t fake news, he captioned it: “Nope, it’s real”.

Weezer and Black go way back. Tenacious D supported the band back in 2001 and a couple of years later Black’s wife Tanya Haden played cello on Weezer’s cover of Green Day’s Worry Rock.

A Weezer movie is a bit of an odd one. Though it’ll undoubtedly do well amongst the band’s fanbase, you do wonder whether Cuomo’s outfit are big enough to warrant a feature length cinema release with Hollywood names in ‘starring’ roles. Is there enough of a story there? Will it be a documentary, fiction, or some sort of aggregation containing both?

There are no details regarding release dates as yet. Interestingly though, one Weezer subreddit user noted that the band invited fans to a “private filmed merchandise signing for a select few fans for a TBA video” on April 21.

The fans were asked to sign NDAs to prevent the nature of the video being made public and no photography was allowed at the event. Was this an early cut of the movie to test the waters?

All these and more questions will no doubt be answered in the fullness of time.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

