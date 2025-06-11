“Let’s go nefew! It’s time!”: Snoop Dogg’s biopic is flying high with a young Netflix star set to step into the seminal rapper’s sneakers

After years of rumour and planning, the first official word on casting and production of a Snoop Dogg-inspired biopic has just broken cover.

This isn’t the first time that Snoop’s vibrant and colourful backstory has been mooted as the kind of fare that could keep viewers pinned in their seats. And who could forget Snoop’s moving and show-stealing role as Captain Mack in 2004’s Soul Plane?…

Back in 2022, Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole was on point to pen the rapper’s loosely-based life story script with none other than Allen Hughes, one half of the Hughes brothers who wrote and directed 1993’s gangland classic Menace II Society, being on the hook to direct.

While the new project has been an ongoing entity at Universal for some time, it appears to have now had a change of director with the arguably more current and commercial Craig Brewer taking the helm. Brewer was previously the director of Coming 2 America, Black Snake Moan and the 2011 entirely Bacon-free remake of Footloose.

And, in a major step forward for the picture, it’s Brewer who’s just announced exactly who will be stepping into the Doggfather’s hard-to-fill letterman sweats…

Taking on the role will be Jonathan Daviss (pictured) – a man whose extra-fly double ‘s’ surely makes him perfect to play the Snoop-D-O-Double-G – and who was most notably last seen on Netflix murder-mystery drama series Outer Banks and Do Revenge black comedy movie.

Following Brewer’s reveal, Snoop himself took to social media to post pictures with the young aspiring star writing: “Let’s go nefew! It’s time!” while Daviss penned his own follow up: “Bow wow wow”.

Snoop Dogg himself, alongside Parenthood, Backdraft and Apollo 13 producer Brian Grazer plus Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker will co-produce the as-yet-untitled movie, with a release date, once again TBC.