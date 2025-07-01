“Their music changed my life – if not saved it”: Band that soundtracked history gets the biopic treatment

It’s been confirmed that a biopic about German rock band The Scorpions is in the works and indeed a cast has been announced that includes some impressive names, including Dominic West (The Crown), Alexander Dreymon (The Last Kingdom) and Luke Brandon Field (Interview With A Vampire., Jojo Rabbit).

Apparently, Dreymon is set to play guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Field is drummer Herman Rarebell and West has been cast as the band’s manager Doc McGhee. Shooting is set to start in Warner Brothers studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire later this year with a release date tentatively set for 2026.

Music biopics are clearly in vogue at present. But it remains to be seen whether the Scorpions are as big a box office draw as subjects such as Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody), Elton John (Rocketman), Bob Dylan(A Complete Unknown) or, well, Elvis?

In the UK at least, The Scorpions’ appeal can best be described as ‘selective’ – aside from that hit, during their long career they only reached the Top 40 once (Is There Anyone There reached Number 39 in 1979) and none of their albums reached the Top 10.

Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The exception, of course, is Wind Of Change, their one huge international hit, which, depending on your age/taste, is either an emotive treatise on the end of the Cold War or a gargantuan lump of musical Gorgonzola. With whistling.

And that track is set to be the heart of the film. (Given the title, it could hardly be otherwise?) David Kross is to be Andrej, the band’s friend who is imprisoned on the wrong side of the Berlin Wall. In your mind’s eye, you can probably already envisage the climactic scene, can’t you?

The film is clearly close to the heart of Ali Afshar, the President of the production company ESX Entertainment. “It’s been an unbelievable journey developing this film and bringing it to life feels surreal” the producer said. “Not only did the Scorpions’ music help me get through tremendous difficulties as an Iranian immigrant in America in the early 80s, but their message of love, peace and rock ‘n’ roll seems more relevant today than ever.”

“This cast is an amazing ensemble of truly great talent. I can’t thank Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment enough for their support and especially the band for believing in us and trusting us to tell their life story.”

“The Scorpions’ music changed my life – if not saved it,” he continued. “I’m hoping that by telling the Scorpions’ story, we can bring some of that same inspiration to the world.”