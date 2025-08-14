“Festivals are being cancelled due to extreme weather, and grassroots venues are grappling with rising energy costs”: Brian Eno and others urge government to cancel new North Sea oilfield

Over 100 UK-based artists, including Brian Eno, Bicep and Confidence Man, have signed an open letter calling on the government to pull the plug on the proposed Rosebank oil field development.

The letter was penned by Eno in his role as part of Earth Per Cent, a pressure group from within the music industry that aims to address music’s carbon footprint. They ask the government to “assess the full climate damage from potential new developments”.

Other signatories include Anna Calvi, Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway of Radiohead, Imogen Heap, Jon Hopkins, Lola Young, Olly Alexander, Paloma Faith, Robert Smith, Stephen Mallinder of Cabaret Voltaire and The Blessed Madonna.

“As musicians and artists, we know that our creativity is rooted in the world around us. But that world is under threat,” the letter reads. “Festivals are being cancelled due to extreme weather, and grassroots venues are grappling with rising energy costs.”

“Continued oil and gas expansion jeopardises not only our climate, but the cultural spaces where music is made and shared, the natural landscapes that inspire creativity, and the livelihoods of artists and those who support them.”

If it goes ahead, Rosebank, which lies to the west of the Shetland Isles in the North Sea, could produce 7% of UK oil from now until 2030. It is unclear though how that would fit in with the government’s target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Its operator Equinor is set to reapply for government approval to develop the field, which EarthPerCent argue will be a “megapolluter” that will “accelerate the climate crisis.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can read the open letter here.