"We stand for love over hate, hope over fear... join us and be a part of it": Paloma Faith, Fontaines D.C., Brian Eno and Kneecap join campaign group Together Against The Far Right

Musicians including Brian Eno, Fontaines D.C., Paloma Faith and Frank Turner are among big names supporting the launch of a new campaign group, Together Against The Far Right.

Created in the wake of the growing prominence of Britain's far-right movement, the campaign has attracted the buy-in of notable figures from across the entertainment industry, and aims to raise awareness of the threat the far right presents here in the UK.

“The far right’s false promises exploit the very real economic pressures facing ordinary people, using them to scapegoat migrants, Muslims, and refugees", the group stated in a press release. "In response, the alliance aims to unite the country and show that our true strength lies in solidarity.”

As well as raising awareness, the alliance also hopes to foster greater unity and celebrate our communities in order to counter narratives pushing for division across the UK. The campaign will culminate in a demonstration in London on March 28th 2026.

"The voices of division in our country are growing louder and more confident", continues the press release.

"For the first time we face a far-right party topping the polls, and far-right protests on our streets mobilising the biggest numbers they ever have. We know that our strength lies in solidarity. That the change we need comes from us working together for hope not despair, for unity not racism".

Artists including AURORA, Kneecap, Clean Bandit, and Napalm Death have already signed up to the campaign, whilst actors and comedians who have joined include the likes of Lenny Henry, Christopher Eccleston, Lolly Adefope, David Harewood and Asim Chaudhry.

The group also has the support of 50 civil society organisations, with the likes of Stand Up to Racism, Friends Of The Earth, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Unite the Union helping to promote the campaign.

“There is no world that I want to live in where discrimination is acceptable for anything", said Paloma Faith. "No race, gender or class is superior to any other… this is why racism makes my blood boil.”

Speaking on his involvement in the alliance, Lenny Henry said: “We stand for love over hate, hope over fear and unity over division. We’re coming together against racism, join us and be a part of it.”.

If anyone is looking to find out more about Together Against The Far Right, you can sign up through the organisation's official site, go to the alliance's social media channels through the links above, or head to the Stand Up To Racism website.