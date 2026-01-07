“Support the people of Sudan in their mission to end the violence and exploitation”: The Weeknd, PinkPantheress and Olivia Rodrigo donate to online auction in aid of organisations working in war-torn country

An online auction in aid of non-profit organisations working in war-torn Sudan has been launched this week.

The Freedom for Sudan campaign went live yesterday (6 January) and has been backed by a number of high-profile artists. Some of the goodies you can get your hands on include two tickets to a show on the Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour, a signed record by Dave and a portrait drawn by PinkPantheress. Other contributors include Kelela, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo.

All the profits will go to organisations working on the ground, organisers have confirmed. "Get closer to your favourite artists and support the people of Sudan in their mission to end the violence and exploitation and rebuild with a civilian government," they have written in an Instagram post.

At a time when the world’s headlines are – quite understandably – dominated by the situation in Venezuela, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing horror in Gaza, it’s been easy to forget that there has been a civil war going on in Sudan, too. But more than 150,000 people have died and over 12 million have been displaced from their homes since the war started in 2023. For what it’s worth, the UN has described the situation in the country as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

So dig deep and make a bid. The auction is open until 12 January (next Monday)