“We didn’t just want to set a record; we wanted to create something iconic. Something that shows the world what Africa is capable of when vision meets excellence”: Record broken for Largest Orchestra at an Afrobeats concert

There is a Guinness World Record for everything these days and it’s been announced that a new one has been broken for the Largest Orchestra for an Afrobeats Concert.

The event happened back in December at Balmoral Eko Convention Centre in the Nigerian capital, Lagos. The Trenches Symphony, as it was styled, featured some 80 musicians playing alongside some of the biggest names in Afrobeats.

Among the artists that took part were T.I Blaze, TML, Vibez, Rybeena, Cazulee and Nigerian icons Saheed Osupa and KS1 Malaika. They all performed tracks from their respective back catalogues, accompanied by orchestral arrangements.

T.I Blaze With Incredible Live Performance at Dapper’s Trench Symphony - YouTube Watch On

There is a bit of a trend for this sort of thing at the moment. Back in November, the rapper Jeezy set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Orchestra at a Hip Hop Concert when he performed with the 101-piece Color Of Noize Orchestra in Las Vegas. Really, the permutations are endless. Pick a genre. Stick an orchestra behind it. Break a record. Job’s a good ‘un.

The Trenches Symphony and the record attempt was conceived by Damilola ‘Dapper’ Akinwunmi, who is the CEO of Dapper, one of the region’s biggest music promoters. “Trench Symphony was born from a simple but powerful belief: that African music, in its truest and most authentic form, belongs on the world’s biggest stages,” Akinwunmi said in a statement.

(Image credit: Dapper)

“We didn’t just want to set a record; we wanted to create something iconic. Something that shows the world what Africa is capable of when vision meets excellence. The globalisation of African music is not coming, it is here. And with Trench Symphony, we took it further than it has ever been taken before. From Lagos to the world, this is what happens when you refuse to put a ceiling on African artistry.”

In the wake of the new world record, Dapper’s next move is to take the Trenches Symphony on tour and indeed there are plans for gigs in 10 Nigerian states and then dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Paris and Canada later this year.

