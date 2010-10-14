Percussion instruments round-up: the best in the world today
Percussion instruments round-up: the best in the world today
This is a constantly updated gallery of the best percussion instruments on the planet - from congas and bongos to cowbells and cajons, there’s an instrument or accessory here to suit every drummer.
All the percussion products here are hand-picked from the buyers’ guide pages of Rhythm magazine following a gruelling test process. So, have a browse and be sure to click through to read the full review for an in-depth look at each instrument.
First up: Gon Bops’ excellent Alex Acuña Series Congas
Best congas: Gon Bops Alex Acuña Series Congas
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Weather Report drummer and percussionist Alex Acuña has had his favourite hand percussion instruments given the signature treatment, and truly beautiful they are, too. Alex’s first congas were actually Gon Bops, and these North American ashwood congas are old-school in look and, with DW behind the revamped company, you know they’re gonna be classy.
Next: Best timbales: LP Tito Puento Series
Best timbales: LP Tito Puento Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This company sets the standard when it comes to timbales, and El Rey’s extensive signature range is available in brass, ‘commemorative’ bronze or stainless steel, all with a quality stand and cowbell mount. You can choose between 12" to 16" timbale sets, 15" and 16" Thunder Timbs or 9.25" and 10.25" timbalitos.
4 out of 5
BUY: LP Tito Puento Series Timbale: Thomann
Next: Best cowbell: Rhythm Tech Metal Percussion Cowbells
Best cowbell: Rhythm Tech Metal Percussion Cowbells
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Pete Engelhart is a serious artisan who has quite literally forged a reputation as the most prolific producer of handmade cowbells (among other wonderful otherworldly creations such as the popular ‘ribbon crasher’) and all with distinctive, musical tones, shapes and designs that take the realm of metal percussion into the future.
Next: Best cajons: Gon Bops Alex Acuña Series Cajon
Best cajons: Gon Bops Alex Acuña Series Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Weather Reporter Acuña has put his name to this versatile, beautifully-made cajon from newly-revamped company Gon Bops. Snares lie diagonally across the top corners giving a wide choice of sounds, plus it has more adjustable screws than most cajons meaning more control over snap and resonance. A work of art, and hats off to the craftsmen that produced it.
FULL REVIEW: Gon Bops Alex Acuña Series Cajon
Next: Best djembes: Remo Key-Tuned Djembe
Best djembes: Remo Key-Tuned Djembe
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Easy to tune and available in five sizes, from 10" to 17" in diameter and 24" to 28" in height. Constructed entirely from man-made materials, the djembes are fitted with Remo’s strong Advanced Acousticon shells and new SkynDeep Black FiberSkyn Mondo drum heads, featuring the ‘straight-wall’ construction method which elevates the heads away from the rim. A revelation!
FULL REVIEW: Remo Key-Tuned Djembe
BUY: Remo Key-Tuned Djembe: Thomann | Andertons Music Co.
Next: Best bongos: Gon Bops Alex Acuña Series Bongos
Best bongos: Gon Bops Alex Acuña Series Bongos
MusicRadar’s verdict:
As with the matching congas, these are solidly made, affordable professional instruments that are traditional in appearance, a joy to play and a fitting tribute to such a brilliantly versatile musician. These natural lacquer-finished ashwood drums come as a 7" and 8.5" set, boast a striking tiger-stripe pattern and sound awesome.
4 out of 5
Next: Best shakers: Meinl Spark Shakers
Best shakers: Meinl Spark Shakers
MusicRadar’s verdict:
These relatively new inventions are easy to play and, with an intriguing array of sounds, it’s no surprise that these tactile little fellas are a standout choice. The metallised disc-shaped basket fits beautifully into the palm of your hand and is easy to mute.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Hand Percussion
BUY: Meinl Spark Shakers: Thomann | Andertons Music Co.
Next: Best auxiliary percussion: Meinl Samba Range
Best auxiliary percussion: Meinl Samba Range
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Meinl’s Brazilian percussion range includes wonderful wood or aluminium surdo drums on legs, articulate lightweight metal or wooden repiniques and the choice of single, double or even triple aluminium samba shakers. Meinl’s authentic designs and highly durable build quality means that these drums will last.
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Samba Series Percussion
BUY: Meinl Standalone Surdo: Thomann
