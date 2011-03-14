Travis Barker's drum setup: Blink-182/solo drummer's kit in pictures

Travis Barker is a drummer on a mission, and that mission is to move you and make you feel. He’s accomplishing this by being involved in an incredible amount of projects of varying styles and worlds.

He’s a producer. He’s a remixer. He’s a clothing designer. He juggles all these things by adhering to a vigorous work ethic and maintaining a razor-sharp focus on whatever his current project is. Right now, his focal point is his solo album, Give The Drummer Some (released 15 March 2011), which Travis recorded in his private studio.

Mid session last year, Rhythm had the chance to visit this creative oasis, located on a nondescript street in North Hollywood for a one-on-one interview with the hardest working drummer in the industry. Among the exclusive shots of Travis’s setup you’ll see in this gallery are snippets from Rhythm’s interview in which the drummer talks about the Give The Drummer Some recording process and his love of playing to the click.

First up, though, let’s take a closer look at Travis’s kit. And who better to talk us through it than his drum tech of 10 years, Daniel Jensen…