The Gaslight Anthem's drum setup in pictures

"I’m not the most technical or flair-y drummer,” says Gaslight Anthem drummer Benny Horowitz. “I think my greatest attribute is to really pound away, to hit super hard and keep a song really trucking in the right direction. I want a constant state of motion.”

Rhythm magazine spoke to Benny just as The Gaslight Anthem wrapped up the British leg of their last tour when the momentum was undeniably behind the band. Their second album, the ’59 Sound, propelled the New Jersey rockers to international success and the follow-up, American Slang, only added to their rapidly growing army of ardent admirers.

Among the exclusive shots of Benny’s setup you’ll see in this gallery are snippets from that interview, in which the drummer discusses his gear, the songwriting and recording process, his penchant for Motown, and the challenges of playing to a click track.

