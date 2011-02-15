MARCH ISSUE OF RHYTHM ON SALE NOW

Pick up Rhythm 187 and you'll find…
ROY MAYORGA
We get the inside word on success, songwriting and showmanship from rock's newest drum god. Roy Mayorga talks the rise and rise of Stone Sour after a year that's taken the Corey Taylor-led band out of the shadows of Slipknot and into the big league.
Roy shows us there's far more to him than just the hard-hitting, headbanging sticksman, as he lets us in on how he crafted complete tunes with Stone Sour and why he loves getting his producer hat on in the studio.
We also take a look around Roy's kit and get the lowdown on his set-up from his tech. Stone Sour producer Nick Raskulinecz tells us why Roy is one of the finest drummers he's ever worked with. Which isn't bad from a man that's worked with Dave Grohl, Abe Cunningham, Taylor Hawkins, Neil Peart and a heap more…
Also Interviewed
Anton Fig on 25 years backing David Letterman
Decade after decade of hits with The Kinks' Mick Avory
Russell Simins talks supplier sublime beats for Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
Jeff Campitelli picks out the tracks that mean the most to him
Neil Cooper charts the resurgence of Therapy?
GEAR REVIEWED
Premier Genista Drum Kit
Meinl M Series Cymbals
Matt Nolan Cymbals
Samson Drum Mics
Remo Frame Drums
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn tracks by Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi and My Chemical Romance
Take tips on how to play like Chris Pennie, Alex Acuna and Steve Gorman
Plus improve your double bass skills with Jason Bowld's latest Double Kick Drills lesson
Take an exclusive guest lesson from Keith Carlock
WIN
A Hayman Showman Big Sound Drum Kit worth £1,000
