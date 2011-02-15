MARCH ISSUE OF RHYTHM ON SALE NOW

Rhythm

ROY MAYORGA

We get the inside word on success, songwriting and showmanship from rock's newest drum god. Roy Mayorga talks the rise and rise of Stone Sour after a year that's taken the Corey Taylor-led band out of the shadows of Slipknot and into the big league.

Roy shows us there's far more to him than just the hard-hitting, headbanging sticksman, as he lets us in on how he crafted complete tunes with Stone Sour and why he loves getting his producer hat on in the studio.

We also take a look around Roy's kit and get the lowdown on his set-up from his tech. Stone Sour producer Nick Raskulinecz tells us why Roy is one of the finest drummers he's ever worked with. Which isn't bad from a man that's worked with Dave Grohl, Abe Cunningham, Taylor Hawkins, Neil Peart and a heap more…

Also Interviewed

Anton Fig on 25 years backing David Letterman

Decade after decade of hits with The Kinks' Mick Avory

Russell Simins talks supplier sublime beats for Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Jeff Campitelli picks out the tracks that mean the most to him

Neil Cooper charts the resurgence of Therapy?

GEAR REVIEWED

Premier Genista Drum Kit

Meinl M Series Cymbals

Matt Nolan Cymbals

Samson Drum Mics

Remo Frame Drums

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn tracks by Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi and My Chemical Romance

Take tips on how to play like Chris Pennie, Alex Acuna and Steve Gorman

Plus improve your double bass skills with Jason Bowld's latest Double Kick Drills lesson

Take an exclusive guest lesson from Keith Carlock

WIN

A Hayman Showman Big Sound Drum Kit worth £1,000

