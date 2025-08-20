“The place went wild, and after 4 minutes and 27 seconds of what sounded like Justin Bieber, I found out the worst news imaginable”: EDM DJ Gryffin on the moment he learned that he’d been duped into performing with a Justin Bieber impersonator

When a Justin Bieber impersonator managed to convince security at The Wynn nightclub in Las Vegas to let him and his entourage in, he really committed to the bit.

Rather than trying to blend into the background, lest his cover be blown, the bootleg Bieber - believed to be one Dylan Desclos - decided to chance his arm and get his ‘team’ to ask the night’s DJ, Gryffin, if he could come on stage and sing Sorry, his 2015 hit.

Sensing a viral moment, you suspect - though not the one he’s ended up with - Gryffin agreed, and was also completely fooled.

To his credit, rather than trying to distance himself from the whole embarrassing incident, Gryffin has embraced it by uploading footage of it to social media (every disaster as an opportunity, after all).

Here, we see him getting word that ‘Bieber’ is in the building and wants to perform. “Little did I know I was about to be sorry,” he quips in the caption. “The place went wild, and after 4 minutes and 27 seconds of what sounded like Justin Bieber, I found out the worst news imaginable.”

We wouldn’t quite go that far, but we do see the moment when a buzzing post-show Gryffin’s bubble is well and truly burst as he learns that the man he’s just shared the stage with is “a complete fake”.

Reflecting on the incident later on, Gryffin suggests that he always had his doubts. “I literally thought, ‘Damn, he put on a lot of weight since the album dropped,’” he admits.

Swag, the album in question, was released last month, and features an eagerly-awaited contribution from Mk.gee. He co-wrote and co-produced Daisies, which is proving to be the record’s most popular song.

As for the fake Bieber, The Wynn told Consequence that he’s now been banned from all of its properties for life. “After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage,” it said in a statement. “As soon as the error was recognised, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry.”