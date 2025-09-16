“It was a lovely sight to look up occasionally and see them both there. Him dancing and her sitting”: Why did Fred Again play an extra set after his festival appearance in Naples – to two people?

Now here’s a positive news story. British producer Fred Again played a gig in Naples, Italy this past weekend. He had just finished the show – an open air event in the city centre - and the crowd was dispersing, but Fred wasn't done.

No, instead of chilling backstage, he rushed up to a fan’s rooftop - which overlooks the piazza - and put on another show. A full hour-long performance, which he put on YouTube yesterday.

The clip begins with Fred ending the public show, then dashing round to Fede’s (the fan in question's) house. You can see them embracing in the lift. Then, an out of breath Fred staggers to where his equipment is all set up on the rooftop. And starts again.

Fred again.. - Rooftop Live (Fede’s Roof, Naples) - YouTube Watch On

Why, you might ask? Well, Fred provided an explanation of sorts in the description to the vid. He wrote: “After a show I never quite know what to do. Like you go from being filled with the most adrenaline ever, to suddenly being like alone or basically alone. Often I just play songs I’m working on and jam on my keyboard to try ideas out to try and calm down and stuff, cos I can’t really be social often.

“So when I saw Fede commenting on a post that he had a rooftop that overlooked the show I thought 'wow ,this could be like my dream afters'. Just going straight up there and get to play songs on my ones and still get to see and feel the energy of the show as everyone leaves! I played this whole set just to Fede and the beautiful Nonna who also lives in this building. It was a lovely sight to look up occasionally and see them both there. Him dancing and her sitting. Me a bit of both. Thank you to Fede.”

A lovely gesture, then, and a cracking view.