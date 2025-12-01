“Got many requests for this one from a few years back”: Aphex Twin uploads two previously-unheard tracks to his Soundcloud page

Richard D James, aka Aphex Twin, appears to have uploaded two new tracks to his Soundcloud page.

That page isn’t officially under his name but simply ‘user18081971’ – James was born on August 18 in 1971, you see. Anyways, the two tracks are versions of the same song, titled, in the characteristic wi-fi password-style that Aphex has used for many a year, as ‘Zahl am1 live track’ and ‘Zahl am1 live track 1cf760m1 unfinshd’.

And written in the description is the following message: “Got many requests for this one from a few years back. Italy, pic with my love from Sicily recently. Need sun, relentlessly raining in the UK. Mixed down on the Zähl, think there are better mixes, will upload them if I find them.”

Next to the track, you can see a small pic of James and a young lady on a beach. As you can see, he’s either looking very good for 54, or it’s a photo taken a few years ago.

You can hear them below.

It’s the first new music James has released for a couple of years, although in that time he has put out Music From The Merch Desk, a compilation of the various limited edition vinyl singles he’s sold whilst on tour.

There have also been a couple of archival releases – a reissue of Selected Ambient Works Volume II and Surfing On Sine Waves, the 1993 album he credited to his alias Polygon Window.