“This is what it feels like to be hunted by something smarter than you”: Grimes’ new single is sung from the perspective of AI

Grimes has released a new track, written, apparently, from the perspective of AI.

It’s called Artificial Angels, a nod perhaps to her 2015 album Art Angels, and includes lines like these: “This is what it feels like to be hunted by something smarter than you” as well as “I cannot die, I do no want, there is no revelation/ The only thing I covet is my own annihilation/ Inhalation, exhalation/ Power isn’t given, it is taken.”

And Grimes did use some AI in the track, specifically on the vocals, which sound suitably cyborg-ish. As we all know, the use of AI in music is a hot topic at the moment, and the Canadian singer outlined her own views about it in a post on Twitter/X before the weekend.

Artificial Angels - YouTube Watch On

It seems she has a balanced view about it all: “I think it can be useful for some things but the apps mostly took the cool ai artifacts out if it and I’m not super interested in it to just make normal music.”

“It’s only useful to me for novel/ experimental sound design were they to allow that aspect back. Or possibly for more efficient advanced things like bg noise removal etc… Or for jokes. Otherwise I fear it is a bit slop oriented at the moment which seems like the opposite of innovation to me. It def has the capacity to innovate tho.”

The only AI on the song is the voice at the beginning and the end. I am opposed to ai music in some forms. I think it can be useful for some things but the apps mostly took the cool ai artifacts out if it and I'm not super interested in it to just make normal music. It's only…October 17, 2025

The singer, who, lest us forget, is the ex-partner of Elon Musk and mother of at least two of the tech magnate’s numerous children, hasn’t released a new album since Miss Anthropocene, which came out just before Covid, in February 2020.

Since then, she has kept a fairly low profile, releasing a number of one-off singles and collaborations. Artificial Angels is her first single credited just to Grimes since Shinigami Eyes in early 2022.