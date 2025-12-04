“The best MIDI controller setup isn’t about having more – it’s about staying connected to what matters”: AlphaTheta and Serato launch Slab, the first hardware controller for Serato Studio

SLAB Overview—The Serato Studio-Native Pad Controller - YouTube Watch On

Launched in 2018, Serato Studio was originally pitched as an entry-level DAW designed to lower the learning curve for DJs getting into music production. With an interface loosely based on that or Serato’s DJ software and an emphasis on loops and samples, it was designed to allow musicians familiar with the basics of dance music construction to build track ideas quickly.

Now at version 2.5, while still simplified compared to most DAWs, Studio is a well-rounded music production tool offering audio and MIDI recording, step sequencing, automation, built-in instruments and effects, plugin support, stem separation and more.

Now Serato, with the help of AlphaTheta, has launched Slab – its first hardware product and the first dedicated controller for Serato Studio.

Although it was already possible to map controllers to Studio, Slab aims for a slick plug-and-play workflow that mimics the intuitive and user-friendly experience of the software. The hardware itself has been created in collaboration with AlphaTheta, a brand with experience of bridging the gap between DJ and production hardware.

Slab is a pad-focussed controller laid out in the style of Akai’s MPCs and Native Instruments Maschine. Its main interface element is a grid of 16 velocity- and aftertouch-sensitive performance pads. These pads are flanked by a variety of other control elements including four rotary encoders, a touchstrip and a variety of buttons for switching between Studio’s various functions.

(Image credit: AlphaTheta)

To the left of the hardware is a large transport section featuring sizable play and record buttons, and a chunky dial used as the primary browsing/navigation tool.

This dial can also make use of a handy feature called Focus Control, which allows the user to hover their mouse cursor over any parameter within Studio or a third-party plugin, and then adjust that parameter with Slab’s main dial, allowing for quick tactile control without the need for MIDI mapping.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slab’s pad grid can be used in a number of different ways, including triggering sample slices and step sequencing, as well as a Pad FX mode, which allows users to layer and manipulate multiple effect types across the 4-by-4 grid.

Although Slab is primarily designed for use with Serato Studio, it can also be used with Serato Sample and Serato DJ Pro.

In all three applications, the controller can be used for hands-on control of the software’s stem separation features, allowing users to adjust the volume of individual stems with the device’s four rotaries – a feature that could make it a potentially handy additional controller within Serato DJ setups. DJ Pro users can also use Slab to control other performance features within the software.

Although it’s clearly capable of undertaking a variety of tasks, Slab is also notable for how stripped-back it looks compared to the latest generation MPCs and Maschines. That simplicity is clearly by design though, with its creators aiming for the same approachable learning curve as that of the Studio software it accompanies.

As the tagline on Serato’s official website states, “The best MIDI controller setup isn’t about having more—it’s about staying connected to what matters. SLAB keeps your head in the game, and your hands on the beat.”

Yoshinori Kataoka, President and CEO of AlphaTheta Corporation, said: “This product was designed to empower DJs, artists, and creators to explore new creative possibilities and more intuitive ways to make music. From people who want to make their first-ever track to experienced producers, we can’t wait to see how music lovers around the world will use SLAB to turn their ideas into sound.”

The Slab hardware itself is compact and lightweight, with a footprint slightly smaller than an A4 piece of paper and less than 50mm thick, weighing in at 1kg. It connects to a computer via USB-C, which also provides power.