“Everything you need at your fingertips”: Native Instruments launches its new generation of Traktor controllers with the MX2

It’s almost six years since Native Instruments last launched an official mixing controller for its DJ software Traktor.

In the intervening years NI itself has changed ownership and joined forces with iZotope and Plugin Alliance, and amidst all those changes there were times when the future of Traktor looked rather uncertain.

The past 18 months have seen a renewed DJ focus from NI though, with the launch of updated versions of the company’s X1 and Z1 controller devices followed by version 4 of Traktor Pro late last year.

Now the company is introducing its latest Traktor controller, the MX2. Unlike the X1 and Z1, which are modular devices aimed at a specific part of the Traktor workflow, the MX2 is an all-in-one controller and interface for Traktor offering control over two decks and two mixer channels, as well as effects and performance features.

The MX2 is undeniably visually striking, thanks to its assorted light-up pads and colour-coded under-lighting. The colour of the pads themselves is fully customisable, allowing users to shape the look and functionality of the MX2. That under-lighting, meanwhile, can be used to indicate when a track is about to finish or when a loop is active.

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

The layout of the MX2 is fairly similar to that of NI’s previous S2, albeit with some updated functionality. Each deck has a touch sensitive jogwheel with both jog and turntable modes, allowing them to be used for scanning through tracks, nudging timing or scratching.

Below each jogwheel is a bank of eight performance pads. These can function as hot cues, but also be used to step sequence using Traktor’s Pattern Player. The pads can also be used in Flux Loop mode in order to perform quick loops without losing the timing of the playing track.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pads are also designed to control Traktor’s stem separation functionality, which was added with Traktor Pro 4. This allows tracks to be broken into drum, vocal, bass and instrument stems, which can then be muted and mixed individually.

The MX2 also offers hands-on control over Traktor’s performance effects. Its central Mixer FX section lets users introduce one-knob macro style controls. The pair of Deck FX units, meanwhile, allow users to combine effect modules from Traktor’s range of 40 processor types.

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

According to Native Instruments: “MX2 combines a streamlined layout with powerful performance tools and a high-quality built-in audio interface. Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a portable setup that’s club-ready, MX2 puts everything you need at your fingertips, including the full version of Traktor Pro 4 software.”

The MX2 acts as a 24-bit/96 kHz audio interface with RCA and 1/8" mini jack outputs on the rear panel as well as both 1/4” and 1/8” headphone outputs. There’s also a 1/4” mic input.

The MX2 comes with the full version of the Traktor Pro 4 software, along with a two-month free trial for Beatport’s DJ subscription service.