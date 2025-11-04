Arturia launches KeyStep Mk2 with OLED display, expanded connectivity and new generative tools

Launched in 2016, Arturia's KeyStep MIDI controller was a slim and minimalistic 32-note keyboard that squeezed an impressive level of functionality into a portable, reasonably-priced package.

KeyStep has since been followed up by the KeyStep Pro and KeyStep 37, but hasn't seen an update in almost a decade – until now. Today, Arturia has launched KeyStep mk2, a major upgrade that brings an OLED display, USB-C connectivity, new generative tools and a redesigned sequencer and arpeggiator to this popular controller.

Arturia is pitching KeyStep Mk2 as "the ultimate compact controller and sequencer" for both DAWless workflows and computer-based set-ups, maintaining the "core essence" of the range while introducing a raft of significant improvements.

KeyStep Mk2 features the same 32-key slim keybed with velocity and aftertouch as its predecessor, but this has been complemented by an OLED screen and clickable encoder, meaning all editing is now directly accessible from the hardware, a task that previously entailed the use of Arturia's Control Center software.

(Image credit: Arturia)

(Image credit: Arturia)

On the hardware front, Arturia has added a power switch, swapped the USB Micro-B connection from KeyStep mk1 for a USB-C port and added an extra CV output. In total, KeyStep Mk2 offers four 3.5mm CV outputs, MIDI In/Out over 5-pin DIN, analogue sync in/out and a 1/4" sustain pedal jack – a healthy amount of connectivity for such an affordable controller.

KeyStep Mk2 introduces a number of new tools for idea generation and manipulation, including a new Mutate function, which allows for one-touch transformation of patterns and sequences, accessible via the dedicated Mutate button.

The sequencer has been upgraded with support for unquantized recording and pattern chaining, and the arpeggiator has been bolstered with eight new modes. Scale and Chord Modes have been brought over from the KeyLab Mk3, while the new Spice and Dice functions (first seen on the MicroFreak) allow you to create randomized variations on sequencer and arp patterns in real-time.

All told, KeyStep Mk2 looks like a solid update that brings some genuinely useful functionality to a controller that was already one of the best cheap MIDI keyboards on the market.

Arturia KeyStep Mk2 is priced at $139/€129. Find out more on Arturia's website.