Behringer clones the classic Korg SQ-10 analogue sequencer with BQ-10

Behringer has announced the release of BQ-10, an analogue semi-modular sequencer based on the classic Korg SQ-10. Having first teased BQ-10 all the way back in 2023, Behringer has made the instrument available worldwide this week.

BQ-10 shrinks down the 1978 Korg SQ-10's functionality into a portable package with a few modern enhancements thrown in, most importantly MIDI support and Eurorack compatiblity – the BQ-10 operates standalone but can be taken out of its desktop enclosure and integrated into a Eurorack set-up.

Looking at BQ-10, the first thing you'll notice is that the SQ-10's three rows of 12 steps have been cut down to size: Behringer says that it's done away with the SQ-10's "quirky" 12-step sequencing in favour of the more common 8- and 16-step format, despite that being one of the SQ-10's most distinctive features.

The two rows up top (Channel A and B) can be used to run dual 8-step sequences in parallel or combined to form a single 16-step sequence, and the bottom row (Channel C) provides another 8-step channel for modulation. Each step has a voltage output knob and a dedicated trigger output, meaning that you're able to adjust the sequence length by patching a trigger output to the Reset Trigger input, just like on the SQ-10.

BEHRINGER BQ-10: It Will Leave You Speechless! - YouTube Watch On

Four voltage ranges can be selected for each channel (1V, 2V, 5V, and 8V) providing flexible control for melodic sequencing, modulation, and interfacing with instruments that operate using Hz/V. BQ-10's Sequence Mode knob gives you a choice of eight options to control how its three channels play and interact, with both reversing and randomization capabilities on offer.

Channels A and B are equipped with dedicated portamento controls for introducing glide between steps, and gate length can be adjusted via the Duty Cycle control. The BQ-10 runs on its internal clock generator by default, which can go from 20bpm all the way up to 500bpm and is CV-controllable, but can accept clock signals from other instruments via the sync input.

On the I/O front, alongside full CV control for the step sequencer, you've got the aforementioned sync in/outputs over 3.5mm TRS, joined by MIDI In, Out and Thru over 5-pin DIN and USB. Each channel gets a dedicated 3.5mm TS output alongside a combined trigger output, and on the top of the interface you'll find external controls for step input, start/stop and clock speed.

Priced at only $149, Behringer's BQ-10 should make an affordable entry point into analogue sequencing for anyone curious about taking the plunge. Find out more on Behringer's website.

If you're curious about the Korg SQ-10, check out a video from Look Mum No Computer below.