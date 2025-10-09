Allen & Heath's Xone:K3 brings RGB backlighting, improved hardware and USB-C to its portable performance-oriented MIDI controller

Allen & Heath has announced the release Xone:K3, a new and fully customizable MIDI controller for DJs, producers and live performers.

The K3 is a step up from its predecessor, Xone:K2, introducing a handful of notable upgrades. K3 replaces K2's single-colour LEDs with RGB backlit buttons and encoders for clear visual feedback during performances, usefully indicating which layer you've selected and helping you navigate custom mappings.

USB-C connectivity with bus power thankfully replaces the K2's dated USB-B connection, and K3's build quality has been enhanced with a diecast metal chassis and nutted pots designed to improve durability. The controller now supports star-topology USB setups, meaning that multiple K3s can now be linked up to the computer and recognised independently.

K3's layout is much the same as the K2, with 52 physical controls across three fully independent user layers. With 30 buttons, 12 rotary pots, six endless push-button encoders and four 60mm fadera, K3 allows for up to 174 assignable MIDI parameters per map. There's a decent amount of control here for such a slim and portable device.

READ MORE (Image credit: Future) Best DJ controllers 2025: Hands-on control for Serato, rekordbox, Traktor and more - our expert picks

Allen & Heath's free Xone Controller Editor app can be used to design MIDI setups, select RGB feedback colours, customize layers, and save or share mappings. K3 offers full compatibility with mappings for K1 and K2, so if you're own the previous generation and want to upgrade, you won't have any issues.

Along with the USB-C port, Xone:K3 offers X:Link connectivity, making it possible to hook up to other Xone controllers and mixers via Ethernet cable. What you won't find in K3 is a built-in audio interface, something Allen & Heath have chosen to drop from the K2 version, knocking a healthy chunk off the price accordingly.

“The Xone:K3 updates the K2 for the modern performance environment,” says Xone Product Specialist Al Crombie. “We’ve expanded the control options, improved the ergonomics, added RGB feedback, strengthened the build with a diecast chassis, and created truly flexible connectivity. The K3 is at home in the booth, studio or on stage, and integrates with both DJ and production workflows.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available now, Allen & Heath's Xone:K3 is priced at £195/$249/€228.

Find out more on Allen & Heath's website.

(Image credit: Allen & Heath)