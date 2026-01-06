Roland unveils stylish KF-20 and KF-25 Kiyola "artisan" digital pianos inspired by the "Japanese concept of harmony"

Roland has unveiled two new models in its Kiyola line of "artisan" digital pianos, a collaboration with respected Japanese wood furniture manufacturers Karimoku inaugurated in 2015 with the KF-10.

Inspired by "wa", the Japanese concept of harmony, the KF-20 and KF-25 are sleek and stylish pianos designed with an emphasis on aesthetics. Each Kiyola piano is said to be a one-of-a-kind instrument with unique grain patterns and aging, the Karimoku-crafted cabinets equipped with piano technology lifted from Roland's high-end GP and LX series instruments.

Both models feature the Piano Reality Modeling engine found in the GP and LX series and offer "warm, uniquely voiced" tones that match the aesthetics of their cabinets. Six tones are accessible directly from the piano with an additional 48 available via Roland's companion app, which gives players access to Roland's Piano Designer for fine-tuned sound-shaping. You also get two effects, the Ambience reverb and Brilliance, an EQ that brightens the tone.

Both models feature a stereo two-way sound system with 24W per channel. The KF-20 and KF-25 also benefit from Roland's PHA-50 keyboard, a premium action designed to recreate the weighted, nuanced response of a real acoustic piano. (In Roland's product line-up, PHA-50 is second only to the Hybrid Grand keyboard found in the flagship GP-9.)

Roland Kiyola KF-20 Light Oak (Image credit: Roland)

Roland Kiyola KF-20 Celadon Green (Image credit: Roland)

The KF-20 is an update on the KF-10 designed to showcase a "soft, elegant look with gentle curves". It's available in a new, quirky Celadon Green finish, along with three more neutral colours: Walnut, Sheer White and Pure Oak.

The KF-25 has a sharper and more defined look inspired by the style of 'Japandi', a fusion of Scandinivian aesthetics and Japanese wabi-sabi. The instrument is available exclusively in a Smoked Oak finish.

Both models come with a piano bench and three-pedal unit with sustain, soft and sostenuto pedals, and each piano features Bluetooth (with Bluetooth MIDI), dual headphone outputs, a USB-C port for MIDI and audio and a USB-A port for additional storage.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roland KF-20 and KF-25 are priced at £3803/€4490/$5719 and will be available for purchase at select Roland retailers worldwide this month.

Roland Kiyola KF-25 Smoked Oak (Image credit: Roland)