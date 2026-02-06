Behringer officially releases its "supercharged" Roland Juno-60 clone, the JN-80

Just weeks after showcasing it at NAMM 2026, Behringer has announced the official release of the JN-80, an eight-voice Roland Juno-60 clone that the German manufacturer first teased us with all the way back in 2023.

JN-80 is a contemporary take on the Juno-60 that Behringer promises "faithfully recreates its iconic sound", while bringing the instrument into the 21st century with a handful of modern enhancements. That sound is delivered via eight digitally-controlled analogue oscillators capable of producing saw and square waveforms with PWM, joined by a sub-oscillator and noise generator.

These are shaped by a 24dB low-pass filter that Behringer says is based on the 3109 chip found in the Juno, along with an additional high-pass filter, and run through a VCA based on the Juno's original BA662 chip. There's also a multi-stage BBD chorus effect onboard that's been designed from the ground up to emulate the classic Juno chorus.

Behringer has expanded the Juno-60's polyphony to eight voices and shrunk down its keyboard to 49 velocity-sensitive keys, throwing in channel aftertouch for good measure. The JN-80 also features an LCD display for parameter and preset navigation, and you can store up to 400 of your own patches on the synth. It comes with 200 presets , 100 of which were designed by preset designer Ultimate Patches.

Behringer has expanded the original synth's modulation capabilities with a tempo-synced LFO and beefed up the arpeggiator with four additional modes. The JN-80 also features five distinct voice modes that allow you to creatively redistribute the synth's eight voices in poly, mono, unison, quad and duo configurations. You get polyphonic portamento, too.

The JN-80 is well-equipped on the connectivity front, with MIDI In, Out and Thru over 5-pin DIN and USB, stereo audio outputs over dual 1/4" jacks and a dedicated 1/4" headphone output, alongside CV, sync and pedal inputs. There's full MIDI CC control on offer over all sound-shaping parameters.

We've embedded a brief sound demo below that we shot at NAMM. If you want a more comprehensive taste of JN-80's sounds, Sounds Like This has put together a collection of videos sampling its presets.

Behringer JN-80 is priced at $569/£479. It's currently available for pre-order with units shipping in May.

Find out more on Behringer's website.