LALAL.AI brings its AI-powered stem separation into your DAW with its first plugin

LALAL.AI is a browser-based, AI-powered stem separation platform launched in 2020 that has since expanded to encompass a range of tools that covers voice cloning and reverb removal, alongside desktop and mobile apps for stem separation.

Today, LALAL.AI launches its first plugin, bringing its stem separation technology into your DAW for the first time.

Based on a newly-developed AI model designed to run locally on "virtually any hardware", LALAL.AI's Stem Separator plugin is currently only capable of splitting audio into two stems, vocals and instrumental tracks, but we're told that multi-stem splitting for six separate instruments is on the way.

The plugin's Lyra model also offers reduced quality compared to LALAL.AI's more advanced Andromeda model, which is currently only available via its online platform.

In a press release, LALAL.AI says its plugin is designed to "stop tab jumping and repetitive uploading" and help music-makers "stick to what they're there for: making music".

“Isolating vocals or making a purely instrumental track can happen as fluidly as a producer or artist does any other task inside their preferred software,” LALAL.AI co-founder Nik Pogorsky said.

“Professionals are already adopting tools like LALAL.AI because they solve key problems for them. We’ve simply put that tool right where they need it, in their workstation, so that they can get more creative without getting dragged out of their flow.”

We tested LALAL.AI's stem separation in a recent round-up of the best stem separation tools, which compared the stem-splitting capabilities of DAWs like Logic Pro and Ableton Live with a range of browser-based tools and plugins such as LANDR Stems.

LALAL.AI performed well, coming in third place behind Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro 12 and Logic Pro 11.2, though we tested the service's Andromeda model, not the Lyra model utilized in the new VST plugin.

LALAL.AI's Stem Separator is compatible with macOS, Windows and Linux. It's currently only available as a VST3 plugin but an AU version is in beta. The plugin is only available to subscribers of LALAL.AI's Pro tier, which costs $15/month.

Find out more on LALAL.AI's website.