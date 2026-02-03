“That whole thing of doing the trades with other players is a really nice thing”: Vernon Reid says he hopes he and Jack White have started a trend for pro guitarists swapping signature models

Vernon Reid and Jack White running into one another at the airport in Memphis and agreeing to swap signature guitars was one of the great feel-good stories of 2024 – and the Living Colour guitarist promises it was not a one-off.

Speaking to MusicRadar, he says he has already swapped signature models with “Captain” Kirk Douglas of the Roots, offering up his Reverend in exchange for Douglas’s SG, has more swaps in the pipeline, and he wants to officially make it a thing among his fellow pros.

“Yeah, man, that whole thing of doing the trades with other players who have signature models, it’s a really nice thing,” said Reid. “Kirk Douglas, who’s the guitarist with the Roots, we’ve had a trade between the two of us, so it’s really lovely. His is a beautiful SG from Gibson.”

But maybe Reid has already officially started a trend. Not long after he and White exchanged guitars, there was Kirk Hammett of Metallica ordering up a thinline Custom Shop version of White’s Fender Triplecaster for himself, and getting one for White in the process. As White said at the time, he was fully onboard with Hammett’s choice mods – especially seeing as they revealed a hidden truth about the Triplecaster.

From The Circle R Ranch Files: The Vernon Reid Signature Totem Series - YouTube Watch On

“Kirk asked me if I approved and I of course fully endorse ANY mods done to any of my designs, let alone from the great Hammett,” said White. “And this one is especially cool because a lot of folks don’t know that the Triplecaster is already chambered!”

All of this warmed Reid’s heart, and he said he had Testament’s Alex Skolnick in mind for his latest swap – and one of his peers from the Reverend artist roster.

“I was really gratified that Kirk Hammett traded a signature model with Jack White,” said Reid. “So I traded with Jack White, and then Jack White traded with Kirk Hammett, and I’m about to trade signature models with Alex Skolnick, who is a dear friend, and I just did a podcast with Billy Corgan, and we’re both Reverend artists, so we’re gonna trade internally. And that’s a very lovely thing. I think it’s a fun thing.”

Skolnick told MusicRadar that he was totally up for Reid's offer, and had ear-marked one of his ESP/LTD AS-1FR single-cut electric guitars ready to swap.

“It’s the ESP/LTD in Lime Burst, new colour, new neck,” said Skolnick. “This guitar is very high quality. LTD is considered the more affordable imprint of ESP but I honestly think the quality has gotten so good that it easily stands up. This is the third one they have made for me and they are all amazing.”

By the time you read this, these trades might have taken place, though sadly they did not happen in time for Reid’s jam with Alex Skolnick when he joined his trio in New York in September 2025 for a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s Up From The Skies.

“We had a great jam,” said Skolnick. “He sang. He actually does a great version as a vocalist. And, yeah, we're, yeah, I think we're determined to do that [swap]. He had his new signature and it is so cool, his Reverend, so I’m excited to get one.”

Alex Skolnick Trio & Vernon Reid "Up From the Skies" (Jimi Hendrix) - YouTube Watch On

As for Reid, that Triplecaster White sent him as already seen some action onstage.

“Yeah! I actually brought it with me,” he said. “Living Colour was playing in Long Island, and I used it on… it might have been Glamour Boys or Love Rears Its Ugly Head.”

So that’s Reid and White, Douglas, Skolnick, and Hammett is in on the action, too. Who else from the world of guitar should swap signature models?