“I don’t know what that is – but it is an awesome guitar and I love it to bits”: Bleed From Within’s Craig ‘Goonzi’ Gowans and Steven Jones on the high-performance shred machines behind their heavyweight metalcore sound

Everyone has their own idea of what makes the ultimate metal guitar. Some like them old-school, the Gibson Flying V, the Gibson Explorer, or maybe the medieval shapes that came out off the BC Rich factory floor in the early ‘80s, sick builds such as the OG Warlock or the Ironbird.

In the early ‘90s, seeing Max Cavalera playing a white Warlock with Sepultura or Morbid Angel’s Trey Azagthoth playing that red Ironbird was an experience that lived long in the memory – it was life-changing.

Jackson could and does hold its own in the shape department; just think of Marty Friedman with his Kelly, Dave Mustaine with a King V, tossing those radioactive Rust In Peace solos back and forth.

The Ibanez Iceman, popularised by Paul Stanley, made necro by Celtic Frost/Triptykon’s Tom G Warrior, has got to be up there.

Then you have the high-functioning S-styles, the Superstrats… That’s where Bleed From Within’s Craig ‘Goonzi’ Gowans and Steven Jones’ affections lie, and when MusicRadar caught up with the Scottish metalcore stalwarts at this summer’s Tons Of Rock Festival, in Norway, we had the chance to talk electric guitars and learn what they look for in their tools of the trade.

For Jones, it’s all about a 2023 Caparison TAT Special. All stock. For Goonzi, it’s an ESP/LTD Mirage M-1000HT in Black Natural Fade, with a few choice mods.

As he explains, he just can’t look beyond gold. Gold hardware, gold pickup housings…

“I love the finish on it, the fade,” he says. “It comes with black hardware as standard but I just love gold hardware. I’ve got gold hardware on all of my guitars. I just think it works so well with that finish – everyone says it’s the same colour as my hair, which it kind of is, I guess. That’s not actually why I love it. I love the fade finish.”

Not that he gets too granular with all of the spec details (For the record, Goonzi, that’s poplar burl on the guitar’s top), but this is the one that gets the job done for now. He also owns a 7-string version.

The big question from all of this is where Jones’ whammy bar has gone – and if he is going every going to use it.

Probably not is the answer.

Bleed From Within’s latest studio album, Zenith, is out now via Nuclear Blast. You can find out more about the ESP/LTD M-1000HT at ESP Guitars, and visit Caparison for the current TAT Special specs (and full explanation of that strange contouring that Jones was talking about – in short, it helps the guitar “wraparound” the player’s body, especially to help them reach all 27 frets).

Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Yungblud and more have been confirmed for Tons Of Rock 2026. See Tons Of Rock for ticket details.