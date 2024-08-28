"'You’re just 5’ 7'? Sorry it’s not going to work out”: Yes, Marty Friedman really was too short to audition for Kiss

Well, I never. Marty Friedman has revealed an interesting story – he was turned down for an audition for Kiss. Because he was too short.

In an interview with Sam Ash Music, the guitarist - best known for playing in Megadeth between 1990 and 2000 - said that in every other way he fitted their criteria but at 5’ 7” he came up a little bit short for what they wanted.

The subject came up when Friedman was asked what Kiss song he would have liked to play on. Friedman said: “I would’ve wanted to be on any Kiss song. I’ll give you a quick story about that – when they were changing guitar players a long time ago, I got a call from Kiss’ people.”

“They say like ‘Do you think you’d be interested in auditioning for Kiss?’ I’m like ‘Tell me when and were’. They came back and were like ‘We’ve got a couple of questions for you.

"You don’t have any facial hair, do you?’ No. ‘You got long hair right?’ Right. ‘You’re skinny right?’ Right. ‘And you’re over 6 feet tall?’ and I’m like ‘What? I’m 5’ 7 but I’ll have an operation, I’ll do something.'”

“And they were like ‘I’m sorry, it’s not going to work out.’ I was so bummed.” Friedman did say that he can see now why he was turned away.

Kiss have a reputation for being meticulous about their image and a height difference between members would be an awkward fit.

In other Kiss news, last week saw Gene Simmons honoured with the keys to Niagara Falls city and North Tonawanda in New York State. He was presented with the honour at a special ceremony in front of City Hall in New York on August 18.

In addition to this the Kiss frontman has been given the huge honour of having a street named after him in downtown Niagara Falls – the section of Main Street has been temporarily named Gene Simmons Boulevard.

The reason? Not so much Simmons’ rock fame, it’s an acknowledgment of his investments in the local beverage business Rock Steady Sodas. Indeed in his acceptance speech he praised the business community of upstate New York.

“I am honoured to be a part of it. This is the ideal picture of a homegrown family business exemplifying strong values and commitment to quality. The people and their work ethic make Niagara Falls a wonderful place to do business.”